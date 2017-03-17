Country(s)
Spiritual Author Kara Schmidt Named Body, Mind, Spirit Book Awards® Winner
"In addition to writing quality, The Body, Mind, Spirit Book Awards recognize international excellence in design, professionalism of presentation and promotional elements, and cohesion of mind, body, and spirit," says interim director Doug Fogelson. "The inaugural entries overall were of a very high caliber and we are thrilled to celebrate the winners and finalists of our first annual juried contest."
Evocative and enthralling, It May Be Simple, But It Isn't Easy guides readers to learn more about themselves and their relationship to the spiritual world—what the author calls the "Real World"—in order to live a more conscious, happy, grace-filled life.
At heart, this book is an extraordinary tale by an ordinary woman who was abruptly awakened to her true spiritual nature—a story that took 25 years to tell. In her late 40s, Schmidt was launched on a unique, life-changing journey when one night, a mysterious voice pronounced, "You have been chosen." Rocked to her core, she recognized there was another dimension to life beyond awareness. This spiritual being and others continued to communicate with profound messages, transcendent meditations, and eloquent poems for decades. But it wasn't until she was in her 70s that Schmidt finally found the courage to share these unexpected and valuable insights publicly.
"Winning this award right out of the gate is such an incredible honor," says Schmidt. "Not only is it the culmination of a 25-year spiritual journey, but now my important message of grace, love and forgiveness will be able to inspire and encourage so many more people. What a blessing!"
It May Be Simple, But It's Not Easy: My Spiritual Journey from Being a Victim to Leading a Fulfilled Life is available in several formats online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Also available now as a Kindle e-book is Volume 2 – It May Be Simple, But It Isn't Easy: My Spirit Guide, Hecuba, Concerning Our Proper Relationship to Food, Pain, and Well-Being.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kara B. Schmidt, M.A., R.N., was born and educated in New York, earning a Master of Arts in Rehabilitation Nursing from NYU. While raising three children, she operated several entrepreneurial nursing care businesses. Schmidt's life changed profoundly after experiencing a direct communication from the spirit world, opening up her awareness to a whole new dimension of reality. For more information, visit www.karabschmidt.com.
ABOUT THE BMS AWARD
The Body, Mind, Spirit Book Awards recognize excellence in writing, design and overall professionalism of published books relating to spirituality, alternative medicine and personal growth. This new contest was launched in 2016 by book consultant Ellen Reid, who championed excellence in indie, self- and mainstream publishing for more than 15 years and also founded the highly respected National Indie Excellence Awards and Beverly Hills Book Awards. For additional details and other award winners, visit www.bmsbookawards.com.
