Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens its First Location in Indiana

Award-Winning Sandwich Restaurant Now Serving Indianapolis Residents
 
 
LAS VEGAS - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- To the good fortune of all sandwich fanatics in the Midwest, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop announces today that doors are now open for its first restaurant in Indiana, located in the capital city of Indianapolis. Capriotti's brings to Indiana its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. The restaurant's award-winning sandwiches include the acclaimed best-seller, The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a touch of mayo on a freshly-made roll, among others.

The new Capriotti's restaurant is the first for Indiana, and is also the first location for franchisees and brothers, Andrew and Ryan Bonnell. Andrew fell in love with the concept when living in Las Vegas, and would always take Ryan to eat at Capriotti's when visiting. When Andrew moved back to Indianapolis where Ryan was still living, they decided it was about time that Indiana got a Capriotti's of its very own. The brothers banded together to open the first shop and bring the best sandwiches in America to Indianapolis residents.

"Andrew and I grew up in Indianapolis, and have a very strong sense of community. To us, it's the best place to be, and the city deserves the best. When it comes to sandwiches – that's Capriotti's," said Ryan Bonnell. "We thought it was time for our friends and family to experience the same sandwiches we continually rave about, and are excited to introduce those within our community to what a superior sandwich really looks like."

On April 22, 2017, Capriotti's will formally celebrate its grand opening in Indianapolis by offering the first 100 guests in line free 9-inch Bobbie sandwiches for a year.

"The passion that both Andrew and Ryan have for their community is unwavering, and I know they will bring the same enthusiasm and care to the Capriotti's family," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "I'm certain that, in no time, they will turn the residents of Indianapolis into Capriotti's enthusiasts and make us proud."

Capriotti's is located at 5320 E 82nd St., Suite 105, Castleton, IN 46250 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.  For additional information, please visit https://www.capriottis.com/.

For franchise information please visit www.ownacapriottis.com or call Bruce Evans at (702) 736-3878.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Company

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to their 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country.  Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at 100 locations in 18 states and federal districts across the U.S. including: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact
Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Inc.
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Grand Opening, Indianapolis, Capriotti S
Industry:Food
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
