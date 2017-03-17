Country(s)
What does Rock & Roll and Arizona baseball have in common?
Like Clyne himself — a third generation Arizonan who was born in Tucson, as well as the frontman of hometown heroes Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers (formerly The Refreshments)
Like all three Mexican Moonshine Tequilas, Silver is double-distilled and triple-filtered, resulting in very smooth finish. The agave is harvested from the valleys of Jalisco, Mexico, where the obsidian-rich soil imparts a slight peppery hue to Silver's taste. Meanwhile, Mexican Moonshine Reposado Tequila is aged for nine months in Kentucky bourbon barrels of American White Oak, leaving buttery, oaky notes in the finished product. The tequila line's newest offering, Añejo, is aged even longer, remaining in the American White Oak barrels for 18 months and boasting notes of a smokey tobacco and vanilla finish. There are no fillers, colors or flavors added to the ultra-premium tequilas. The distillery takes the extra step in filtering leftover liquids from the distillation process into drinkable water and compostable solids. Solar panels on the rooftop of the distillery generate more than 40% of the power to make the tequila.
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers put on an annual 4 day music festival every June called, Circus Mexicus, where their tequila is a mainstay for festival goers and local restaurants in Puerto Peñasco, MX (affectionately named Rocky Point by Americans). The brand lifts its name from a mariachi-influenced track on the Peacemakers' ¡Americano!
Mexican Moonshine Tequila is available statewide and distributed by Hensley Beverage.
