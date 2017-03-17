What does Rock & Roll and Arizona baseball have in common? MMTlogorightstackBLACK PHOENIX & TUCSON, Ariz. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Locally owned, Mexican Moonshine Tequila, the award-winning brand of 100% Blue Weber agave tequilas from recording artists Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers celebrate its sixth year in 2017. Named after Clyne's song of the same title, Mexican Moonshine Tequila has found popularity on both sides of the border, boasting three varietals — Añejo, Reposado, and Silver — all have earned medals from national and international competitions.



Like Clyne himself — a third generation Arizonan who was born in Tucson, as well as the frontman of hometown heroes Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers (formerly The Refreshments) — Mexican Moonshine Tequila is a staple of the Southwest. Appropriately, the Peacemakers are proud to announce a continuing partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose Chase Field ballpark began serving Mexican Moonshine Tequila in 2016. For the second season in a row, every margarita served inside the stadium will be poured with the Silver marque throughout 2017. This partnership seems fitting as Roger Clyne wrote, and he and his band recorded, the team's victory song, "The D-backs Swing," in 2007. A second tasty cocktail recipe, a blackberry margarita, will also be available at select bars in the stadium this season honoring the purple of vintage D-backs uniform colors when they won the 2001 World Series. "We are excited for this upcoming season and wanted to offer something fun and refreshing to show our team spirit," says Brand Manager, Alisa Clyne. "I back, you back, we back the D-backs!"



Like all three Mexican Moonshine Tequilas, Silver is double-distilled and triple-filtered, resulting in very smooth finish. The agave is harvested from the valleys of Jalisco, Mexico, where the obsidian-rich soil imparts a slight peppery hue to Silver's taste. Meanwhile, Mexican Moonshine Reposado Tequila is aged for nine months in Kentucky bourbon barrels of American White Oak, leaving buttery, oaky notes in the finished product. The tequila line's newest offering, Añejo, is aged even longer, remaining in the American White Oak barrels for 18 months and boasting notes of a smokey tobacco and vanilla finish. There are no fillers, colors or flavors added to the ultra-premium tequilas. The distillery takes the extra step in filtering leftover liquids from the distillation process into drinkable water and compostable solids. Solar panels on the rooftop of the distillery generate more than 40% of the power to make the tequila.



Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers put on an annual 4 day music festival every June called, Circus Mexicus, where their tequila is a mainstay for festival goers and local restaurants in Puerto Peñasco, MX (affectionately named Rocky Point by Americans). The brand lifts its name from a mariachi-influenced track on the Peacemakers' ¡Americano! album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Internet Sales chart in 2004. More than half of Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers' 10 albums have accomplished the same feat. With all four band members sharing ownership, Mexican Moonshine Tequila is a true, local-owned compliment to the Peacemakers' songs about love, landscapes and life in the Southwest.



Mexican Moonshine Tequila is available statewide and distributed by Hensley Beverage.



Media Contact:

Alisa Clyne

602-677-5241

rogerclynesmexicanmoonshine@ gmail.com

MexicanMoonshine.com



Contact

Alisa Clyne

***@gmail.com



Photo:

