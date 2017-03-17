Lookingpoint And Tesrex Announce Strategic Alliance

LookingPoint & Tesrex are proud to announce their transatlantic alliance, providing quality, market-leading services throughout Europe and North America.

-- LookingPoint, an advanced IT infrastructure solutions provider based in the Bay Area, and Tesrex, a quality focused technology consulting firm based in the UK, today announced a strategic alliance to provide exceptional services globally. The two companies will jointly market solutions and services that deliver improved uptime, greater agility and lower IT expenditures to customers.This alliance will harness the power of two organizations with aligned core fundamentals, methodology and customer solution delivery. It will open an avenue for these organizations to deliver and support solutions for customers in North America (NA) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as one entity. The global alignment will also provide an avenue for these organizations to provide the top level of quality they specialize in locally over a vast geographical expanse.Focusing on internal research and development will provide an additional asset for both companies and their existing and future customers. Working with distributors including Westcon, Comstor, Ingram Micro, Exclusive Networks and Tech Data these organizations will collaborate to provide the highest quality, most up to date, innovative technology solutions and services to customers across NA and EMEA.ABOUT TESREXTesrex is a quality focused technology consulting firm, founded in the UK, specializing in providing tailored Security, Networking & Unified Communications solutions to mid-market and enterprise level companies. Tesrex offers a range of services, encompassing;Design Consulting, Implementation, Assessments, Professional Services & Ongoing Support.Two core fundamentals provide the basis for what Tesrex does; providing exceptional customer service and always delivering the best possible solution for each individual business.ABOUT LOOKINGPOINTLookingPoint is a leading solution provider specializing in advanced IT infrastructure solutions. LookingPoint provides design consulting, professional services and managed services to their customers. We can augment your existing IT Team through our Next Care Managed Services, as well as, recommend the appropriate IT product solutions that meet a customers' unique business and compliance requirements.By having focused technology alignment around core IT principles, LookingPoint is able to effectively provide a consistent customer experience based on their own distinct business requirements.QUOTES FROM THE CEOs"The strategic partnership between Tesrex and LookingPoint will enable international service to our customers. This will streamline the way our customers procure and deliver IT services globally."- Sean Barr, CEO, LookingPoint"The rate of change in technology today is far greater than any time in the past 20 years. With our combined resources, knowledge base and expertise in the latest technologies, we can help you lead the charge in business transformation simultaneously across multiple regions.Customers with a multi national footprint will benefit greatly from our partnership and the agility it brings."- Robert Walia, Founder, TesrexLINKShttp://tesrex.com/industry-news/lookingpoint-tesrex-strategic-alliance-announcement/http://www.lookingpoint.com/blog/lookingpoint-tesrex-strategic-alliance