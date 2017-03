New publication: Caged Tiger by Tannis Stants of Thornbury Software LLC

CagedTige rCove

-- Thornbury Software LLC is pleased to announce three new publications by members of our staff:-Caged Tiger by Tannis Stants-Balloon Heaven by Tannis Stants-Why? My Trip Across America by Robert ThornburyThornbury Software LLC also has four games across these multiple platforms:-The Call of the West available on Windows, Windows Store and PlayStation Mobile-Archery available on Windows, Windows Store, PlayStation Mobile and Nintendo Wii U-Shooting Range available on Windows, Windows Store, PlayStation Mobile and Nintendo Wii U-A Day at the Carnival available on Windows, Windows Store and soon on the Nintendo Wii U.Caged Tiger, Tannis Stant's newest book is a collection of poems which she has worked tirelessly on for a long while and we always encourage our staff to pursue their creative interests. Thankfully for us and for the world this has resulted in the publication of her book!For further details check out our website for more details, news updates and more!Our website url: http://thornburysoftware.com