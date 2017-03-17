Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market worth 3144.8 Million USD by 2021

The automotive gesture recognition systems (GRS) market is estimated to be USD 829.5 Million in 2016, and is growing at a CAGR of 30.5%.

-- The reportby Component Type (Touch Based Systems, and Touchless Systems), Authentication Type (Hand/Fingerprint/Leg, Face, Vision/iris), Application (Lighting System), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021, The automotive gesture recognition systems (GRS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5%, from USD 829.5 Million in 2016 to USD 3144.8 Million by 2021.In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 15.1 million units by 2021. The major growth drivers for the automotive GRS market are the rise in consumer demand for application based technologies and increasing awareness about driver safety and regulations in the automobile industry.The Multimedia segment is estimated to have the largest market share of the automotive GRS market Owing to the increased focus on reducing driver distraction factors, a majority of the GRS manufacturers and OEMs are focusing on enhancing the user experience while operating these infotainment or navigation systems and providing convenience and comfort to the driver.Find out more @The Hand/ Fingerprint segment is estimated to be the fastest growing authentication type in the automotive GRS market. Factors such as innovations in technological advancement, and increased safety regulations are prompting the growth of the visual interface market.The Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the Automotive GRS market, owing to the increased demand for automobiles with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific automotive GRS market is dominated by China, which is the key market for automobiles in the region owing to increased demand for automobiles and growth in per capita income in the country.The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), HARMAN International Industries (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Visteon Corp (U.S), NXP semiconductors (Netherlands), Omek Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), eyeSight Technologies Ltd. (Israel) and Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany) are the automotive GRS manufacturers that have been covered in this study.