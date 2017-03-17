News By Tag
Internatinal currencies now available
Eventinterface now featuring more international currencies to better serve the need of our global conference customers.
"At the beginning, most of our conference planner customers were based in North America. As we expand access to the platform globally we needed to include the option for conference planners to charge their participants in the currency of their country," said Rod Bridges, Eventinterface Co-Founder and Chief Platform Architect. "It is our goal to make the planning and management process as easy and flexible as possible for all types of planners, and adding multiple currencies is part of that process," Bridges said.
Eventinterface allows planners to process transactions via Stripe, PayPal and Authorize.net, as well as automatically invoice conference participants.
ABOUT EVENTINTERFACE
Eventinterface is an end-to-end meeting and conference management and attendee engagement platform. It allows planners to promote conferences and events, manage attendees, create more revenue and engage participants in powerful communities.
Interested in learning more? Schedule your demo at https://www.eventinterface.com/
