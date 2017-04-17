Country(s)
Golf Ventures Named Champion Sponsor for the 2017 Envirotron Golf Classic
The 25th Jeff Hayden Memorial Environtron Tournament is Monday, April 17, 2017 and Golf Ventures is once again the Champion Sponsor. Golf Ventures invites our partners and superintendents to honor our friend, and help fund turfgrass research.
The tournament is run by the Seven Rivers GCSA which has raised over $1 million since its inception in 1993 and has donated the proceeds to help fund turfgrass research for the past 25 years. The Jeff Hayden Memorial Envirotron Golf Classic is one of the main turfgrass fundraisers held in the State of Florida, offers the opportunity to play for a greener future.
Proceeds from the April 17th tournament and silent auction assist in supporting its namesake-the Envirotron Research Laboratory, located at the University of Florida in Gainesville. The only one-of-its kind in the U.S., the 3,100-square foot, state-of-the-
Golf Ventures is committed to providing turfgrass professionals with sound agronomic solutions, quality products and high levels of customer service. Please join Golf Ventures and your peers at the Envirotron Classic as we promote future success for the industry through continued turfgrass research.
The event would appreciate your support this year. As a sponsor, your company will be acknowledged on the banner at the event and in the Florida Green magazine advertising by the Envirotron Committee.
Individuals can sign up for the scramble format golf tournament as well.
Players and sponsors may visit the Envirotron event page, or download the brochure here.
Tournament At A Glance:
Format: 18 holes, 4-person scramble with handicap
Courses: Pine Barrens and Rolling Oaks at World Woods Golf Club in Brooksville, Florida.
Features: Vendor Booths, Silient Auctions, Prizes, Giveaways, Dinner
About Golf Ventures
On December 6, 2002 we lost a special colleague and friend Jeffery Paul Hayden. We try to honor him every year through our support of Envirotron, for which Jeff was a champion. It's been almost 15 years since his passing, but his final words of advice is still appropriate today.
Golf Ventures, Inc. is Florida's complete maintenance supply company for the golf course and sports turf industry. GVI partners with superintendents and other landscape managers to identify issues and prescribe the most timely and cost-effective solutions. With more than 200 years of combined agronomic and turf experience, Golf Ventures, Inc. is the premier provider and partner for golf course and sports turf maintenance. Find us at www.golfventures.com.
