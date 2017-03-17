News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Real Zamora FC as New Team for Nevada Conference
New Las Vegas-Based Pro Development Team Gives Nevada Conference Six Teams
Real Zamora FC, a new Pro Development team, will play in the UPSL's Nevada Conference as a first-time entrant.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "It's great to have Real Zamora FC become part of the UPSL's Nevada Conference. The division is really starting to take shape with some very competitive teams as we prepare for the spring season kickoff on April 4. Real Zamora has been competitive in the local Las Vegas leagues for many years and now it's time for the club to take the next step as they will have to push hard with the promotion to a higher tier level of play. We wish Real Zamora the best of success this season both on and off the field."
Real Zamora FC is led by General Manager Luis Flores, 32, owner of Las Vegas-based Luis Pools. A native of Michoacán, Mexico, Flores is a former amateur player.
Real Zamora FC General Manager Luis Flores said, "The UPSL gives us a great opportunity to play in a competitive league. Growing the soccer community is important to us and we're excited to be a part of it."
Originally formed in 1998, Real Zamora FC is a player-owned club that has competed under many names throughout its existence. The team has recently participated in some local tournament as Real Zamora FC to prepare for their entrance into the UPSL.
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards, and will soon announce its upcoming league schedule.
About Real Zamora FC
Real Zamora FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Las Vegas, Nev., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Real Zamora FC will compete in the UPSL's Nevada Conference.
Founded in 1998, Real Zamora FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Luis Flores
Direct: 702-332-2331
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
