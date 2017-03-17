 
News By Tag
* Chelsea Building Products
* Siding
* Website
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oakmont
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Chelsea Building Products Launches New Website for its Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding Product

Site Features New Photography, Design Options, and Pro Resources in a Simple Interface
 
 
EverlastSiding.com Homepage
EverlastSiding.com Homepage
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chelsea Building Products
* Siding
* Website

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Oakmont - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Websites

OAKMONT, Pa. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Chelsea Building Products announces the launch of the new Everlast® website: www.everlastsiding.com. The site is a comprehensive resource for Everlast® Advanced Composite siding – from its product benefits to its specification and installation details.

Featuring beautiful project and product photography and video throughout, the site offers a wealth of assets for a variety of audiences:

·       Builders and contractors can find design ideas, product details, installation guides, warranty information, safety data sheets, and tools to help them sell Everlast® to homeowners.

·       Architects can find inspiration galleries, specifications, design guides, brochures, and tools to help them sell Everlast® to homeowners and builders/contractors.

·       Homeowners can find home photo galleries, helpful information about the siding market, color and design options, and brochures.

·       Distributors can find all the marketing information and tools necessary to sell Everlast® to their clients.

Inquiries for any of the information above can be made with the click of a button on the new site. Visitors can quickly and easily access and download the information they need using the site's sleek and intuitive menu format.

In addition, visitors can learn more about the manufacturing process for Everlast®, providing detailed insight on how the product outperforms other types of siding.

Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding is produced from a proprietary composition of inorganic minerals, polymeric resins, and acrylic colorants. This triple-composite formula yields the most advanced composite siding and trim on the market, providing strength, durability and ease of installation without sacrificing performance or attractive curb appeal. Everlast® is light, easy to cut, and easy to install. The siding is available with Everlast® color-matched trim made from the same material as the siding, or with white cellular PVC trim to complement any color.

For more information, visit www.everlastsiding.com.

The new Everlast® website can be viewed on any desktop or mobile device.

Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.

Media Contact
Nick Murosky
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Source:
Email:***@larsonobrien.com Email Verified
Tags:Chelsea Building Products, Siding, Website
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Oakmont - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chelsea Building Products News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share