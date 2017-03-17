News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chelsea Building Products Launches New Website for its Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding Product
Site Features New Photography, Design Options, and Pro Resources in a Simple Interface
Featuring beautiful project and product photography and video throughout, the site offers a wealth of assets for a variety of audiences:
· Builders and contractors can find design ideas, product details, installation guides, warranty information, safety data sheets, and tools to help them sell Everlast® to homeowners.
· Architects can find inspiration galleries, specifications, design guides, brochures, and tools to help them sell Everlast® to homeowners and builders/contractors.
· Homeowners can find home photo galleries, helpful information about the siding market, color and design options, and brochures.
· Distributors can find all the marketing information and tools necessary to sell Everlast® to their clients.
Inquiries for any of the information above can be made with the click of a button on the new site. Visitors can quickly and easily access and download the information they need using the site's sleek and intuitive menu format.
In addition, visitors can learn more about the manufacturing process for Everlast®, providing detailed insight on how the product outperforms other types of siding.
Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding is produced from a proprietary composition of inorganic minerals, polymeric resins, and acrylic colorants. This triple-composite formula yields the most advanced composite siding and trim on the market, providing strength, durability and ease of installation without sacrificing performance or attractive curb appeal. Everlast® is light, easy to cut, and easy to install. The siding is available with Everlast® color-matched trim made from the same material as the siding, or with white cellular PVC trim to complement any color.
For more information, visit www.everlastsiding.com.
The new Everlast® website can be viewed on any desktop or mobile device.
Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse