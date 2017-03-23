News By Tag
Pamela Madore Of Keller Williams Realty Has Just Announced The Opening Of Pamela Madore Mortgage
"I felt there was a need to offer more mortgage programs to buyers that for one reason or another can't qualify for traditional finacing," says Madore. "I try to offer mortgage programs that no one else in Amarillo has."
Unusual Mortgage Financing can mean programs for investors or for home buyers. Some programs available are, for instance, is a program for self-employed borrowers who don't show enough income on their tax returns but can provide bank statements to show income. Another program is a 1% down payment mortgage. There is also a program for buyers that only have an ITIN number.
"So far there has been a very good response from buyers and other Realtors," continues Madore, "and I hope that this service will be a pleasant change in our area."
For more information call or text Pamela Madore at 806-290-1920. http://pamelamadoremortgage.com
Contact
Pamela Madore NMLS Lic #289635
Pamela Madore Mortgage #1560825
806-290-1920
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017