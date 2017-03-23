 
News By Tag
* Unusual Financing
* Pamela Madore
* 1% Down Payment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amarillo
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Pamela Madore Of Keller Williams Realty Has Just Announced The Opening Of Pamela Madore Mortgage

 
 
6 Things Not To Do
6 Things Not To Do
AMARILLO, Texas - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Pamela Madore Of Keller Williams Realty Has Just Announced The Openiing Of Pamela Madore Mortgage whose focus is "Unusual Mortgage Financing".  Pamela Madore has had many years of experience in both the mortgage and real estate industries.

"I felt there was a need to offer more mortgage programs to buyers that for one reason or another can't qualify for traditional finacing," says Madore. "I try to offer mortgage programs that no one else in Amarillo has."

Unusual Mortgage Financing can mean programs for investors or for home buyers. Some programs available are, for instance, is a program for self-employed borrowers who don't show enough income on their tax returns but can provide bank statements to show income.  Another program is a 1% down payment mortgage.  There is also a program for buyers that only have an ITIN number.

"So far there has been a very good response from buyers and other Realtors," continues Madore, "and I hope that this service will be a pleasant change in our area."

For more information call or text Pamela Madore at 806-290-1920. http://pamelamadoremortgage.com

Contact
Pamela Madore NMLS Lic #289635
Pamela Madore Mortgage #1560825
806-290-1920
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Pamela Madore Mortgage
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Unusual Financing, Pamela Madore, 1% Down Payment
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Amarillo - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017
The Pamela Madore Group At Keller Williams Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share