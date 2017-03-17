News By Tag
Free ELD For You From Simple Truck ELD
Simple Truck ELD is Giving 6 Months FREE Service to a Limited Quantity
Why is it important for truckers to get on board with ELDs now? Neal Katz, CEO of Simple Truck ELD, says, "If everyone waits until October-December to get compliant, ELD companies will not have enough product to fulfill the need. If truckers get on board now they will have nothing to worry about and be comfortable using ELDs." By offering 6 months FREE Service Simple Truck ELD's customers will beat the rush and benefit from complying early. It has been proven that truckers can save 18 hours by using elogs vs paper logs. Simple Truck ELD will have many features that will benefit truckers including:
· IFTA tracking capabilities
· Parking assistance
· Diagnostic data
· Load boards
· Roadside assistance
· App available in Spanish
Drivers have expressed concerns about the ELD mandate violating driver privacy and harassment over driving hours. Simple Truck ELD eliminates these concerns, as no information is released to the FMCSA without driver approval. Drivers will be able to show their phone or tablet to safety officials to prove compliance, or they can print reports from www.simpletruckeld.com and use them like they do today. Simple Truck ELD was developed by the team that brought drivers www.SimpleTruckTax.com for the filing of their (HVUT) Heavy Vehicle Usage Tax Form 2290. Customers who are used to the ease and support from Simple Truck Tax have said they are registering with Simple Truck ELD because they know they will be taken care of.
The Simple Truck ELD mission is to help create a safer work environment for drivers, and to make it quick and simple to accurately track, manage and share records of duty status (RODS) data in accordance with FMCSA mandate. The team at Simple Truck ELD has been in the software business for decades and have been developing software for the trucking industry for more than 3 years. The Simple Truck ELD team has an extensive technology background and is happy to provide an easy to use, low cost solution to the FMCSA mandate for Hours of Service.
