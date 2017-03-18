News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Retired Indiana Man Wins 2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway®
2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway winner Tony Cotterman had been entering and donating to charity since the first event in 2009. His generosity paid off when he recently won two Shelby Mustangs.
Mr. Cotterman was awarded a classic 1967 Shelby G.T. 350, which was personally autographed by Carroll Shelby and a customized 2016 Shelby GT350. The grand-prize also included $45,000 towards the prize taxes.
On November 1, 2016, Mr. Cotterman made a $25 donation to enter the 2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway and scored the lucky ticket. "I feel good that my donations went to help the charities involved," he said. "I knew even if I didn't win, my money would still be helping some good causes."
On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, he received the news via telephone that he had won the 2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway. "When I learned I had won, my mouth fell open," he said. "I have never won anything that amounted to anything like this. It was definitely a surprise. When I told my family I had won, they were just as shocked."
Mr. Cotterman has been playing with cars all his life, but a recent physical disability has prevented him from enjoying driving. "When my legs went bad I wasn't able to drive a car anymore," he said. "I can tell you though it sure has been enjoyable winning both Shelby Mustangs. Maybe I'll sit in them once or twice a day for the rest of my life and just watch the world go by."
Mr. Cotterman's brother-in-law George Mason will be accepting the keys on his behalf at the 2016 Mustang Dream Giveaway award ceremony on March 31st, 2017, in Clearwater, Florida.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH) is a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.
A Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers (kmeyers@dggroupinc.com) to arrange a press interview.
#
Contact
DGGroup, Inc., Kim Meyers
***@dggroupinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse