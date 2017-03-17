 
Woodland Mall to Host Annual Mad Hatter Tea Party

Woodland Mall invites you down the rabbit hole for a special VIP adventure at its Mad Hatter Tea Party.
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Families may choose from two opportunities to attend the Tea Party on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and April 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Macy's court. Spots for this event fill up quickly, so those interested are asked to RSVP on the mall's website, shopwoodlandmall.com/bunny.

Woodland Mall is partnering with the Grand Rapids Ballet to promote the world premiere of "Alice in Wonderland," a whimsical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless children's classic. Tickets are available for purchase for the April 28-30 and May 5-7 performances at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre in Grand Rapids.

Additional support for the events comes from Cricket Wireless, a leading prepaid wireless service provider in the United States.

"We are delighted to partner with the Ballet and Cricket Wireless to host our annual Mad Hatter Tea Party," said Lyndsey Hicks, Woodland Mall marketing director. "We invite families to join us to explore the wild and wacky world of 'Alice in Wonderland' again this spring – and then to see the world premiere as the Grand Rapids Ballet brings this beloved children's story to the stage.

"Children can create their own Mad Hatter hat, enjoy tea and cookies and visit with the Easter Bunny as part of the fun."

Partygoers are encouraged to show off their latest dance moves while DJ Mad Hatter spins his favorite tunes. Children can visit with the Easter Bunny and have photos taken in the Cheshire Cat photo booth.

The party will also have an area where kids can create their own top hat. Of course, what's a tea party without tea? There will be cookies and tea for everyone to enjoy.

The Mad Hatter parties are just a part of the spring festivities hosted by the Woodland Mall. The Easter Bunny arrives on March 25 just in time for the tea party and will stay through April 15, allowing families several weekends for visits for photos.

If you want to have your pet's photo taken with the Easter Bunny, Woodland Mall has special times for your dogs, cats and other domesticated animals to meet the Easter Bunny. On March 27, April 3 and April 10, animals are welcome to stop by the mall between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

All events and information is available at www.shopwoodlandmall.com.

About Woodland Mall and PREIT

  PREIT (NYSE:PEI (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/pei)) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages Woodland Mall and other quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's 23 million square feet of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/preit) or LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/32781?trk=tyah).

