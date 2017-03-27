News By Tag
Community Church at Tellico Village announces times for Holy Week and Easter Services
Included is an inspirational Easter Sunrise Service at Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village at 6:45 a.m.
April 13 Maundy Thursday Service 7pm
April 14 Good Friday Self Guided Meditation - Sanctuary open 12:00-3:00 p.m. come and go
April 16 Easter Sunrise Service 6:45 a.m. at Kahite
April 16 Easter Services 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. main sancturary
Apirl 16 Easter Egg Hunt 11:30 a.m.
All services except the sunrise service at Kahite will take place at the Community Church at Tellico Village which is located at 130 Chota Lane, Tellico Village.
The address of the Kahite Golf course where the sunrise service will be held is 400 Kahite Trail Vonroe, Tennessee.
The Reverend Devin Phillips, Community Church at Tellico Village Associate Pastor of Connections, will lead the sunrise service at the Kahite Community of Tellico Village.
"Jesus is one of, if not the most discussed historical figures in history. Volumes have been written about Him and millions still follow Him. Why? What makes Him so important? Come find out at the Community Church this Easter. Our services are open to all who wish to join us ."
Per Pastor Phillips, "The Kahite setting with mountains to the east lends itself to an inspirational and awe inspiring location for an Easter Sunrise Service."
He continues by adding, " Also, during our 10:15 a.m. service, our children will be participating in a Journey to the Cross. It is a hands on learning experience that walks through the last few days of Jesus' life on earth.
Ken Thorsen, Kahite resident who is a member of Community Church at Tellico village adds, " Not only is the setting for an Easter Sunrise Service at Kahite inspirational as the sun comes up over the mountains. There is plenty of parking at the Clubhouse, and the Kathie Grill will be serving a buffet breakfast for $12.00 after the service."
More About the Community Church at Tellico Village: https://www.tellicochurch.com/
Located at 130 Chota Lane, Tellico Village, TN our services are at 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 am on Sunday. We call ourselves a "community" church because we believe Jesus made himself available to the whole world-not just a little group of select people. We're not overly troubled by folks who come to us with different beliefs, ideas, or experiences. We find reason to "commune" with each other not because we all think or believe alike, but because we are all seeking the same thing – a Way to a better world, a Truth that sets people free, and a Life that is abundantly full and meaningful. For more information call: 865.458.1516 or email mail@tellicochurch.org.
