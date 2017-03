Ziglar Family to Launch 7-Day Challenge with Dr. Gary Chapman, Dave Ramsey, Tony Dungy & More

Free, engaging video experience empowers today's families to be, do, and have more

-- Today's families are busier than ever with work, school, extracurricular activities, and other obligations. According to the US Census Bureau, more than 60% of married couples with school-aged children both work full-time outside of the home, and 57% of their children are involved in at least one extracurricular activity. It's easy to see how these packed schedules leave everyone feeling that there's more to do in a day than could ever be done. For those who want something more for their family, the Ziglar Family is leading a movement —— that will launch on Monday, March 27Thefeatures seven brief videos designed for busy families that are delivered daily [via email] to help them have "a week of wins." Each video offers wisdom and an exclusive challenge from renowned experts in seven key areas of family life, which are based onadapted from thewhich Zig Ziglar used for more than four decades to help more than 250 million people growThe seven areas of family life are: Relationships, Work-Life Integration, Financial, Physical, Communication, Spiritual, and Community. Families will learn where to invest their time, energy, and resources to best empower their family.The experts participating in theinclude names already familiar to families around the world:America's trusted voice on money and business, personal money-management expert, and popular national radio personality, Dave Ramsey shares his #1 most important financial habit for families with free tools they can start using right away.His bookhas sold over 10 million copies in English alone. Dr. Chapman will explore how understanding each of the 5 Love Languages can help families connect with one another and challenges them to take the next step toward becoming a more caring family.Social Media expert, President and Founder of Platform University, Michael Hyatt, and his wife and mother of their six daughters, Gail, address the topic of communication in families by taking a look at the importance of family mealtime. The couple also shares a great way to make that daily connection really count.Specializing in natural medicine, Dr. Axe operates one of the Top 10 most visited natural health websites in the world with 6 million monthly visitors. Dr. Axe will share his top three, easy steps for families to take to make significant changes in their overall health and well-being.One of the nation's top realtors and Founder of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini has trained three million business professionals in 37 countries. He is a dynamic motivational speaker who travels the world sharing a message of encouragement and will advise families about how to "live the good life."Bestselling author ofandTony Dungy is known for his football career as both a player and a Super Bowl-winning coach. Dungy focuses on advising families about work-life balance, based on his experience of maintaining a strong relationship with his wife and 10 children while serving as an analyst for NBC Sports.Ziglar's children come together in an exclusive session to share the core advice from their father on spiritual matters. Together they continue Mr. Ziglar's legacy through their work with Ziglar, Inc."It's a tremendous privilege to partner with this collection of experts for the initial 7-Day Family Challenge," said Mark Timm, CEO of Ziglar Family and creator of this movement. "We're excited to help today's families experience a more balanced life -- instead of one that leaves them feeling overwhelmed and exhausted -- through this Challenge."Families can register for the freeonline at http://www.7daychallenge.com . While the official launch is March 27, families can register and participate post-launch.All Challenge participants will be asked to do three simple things:1.Participants will receive a short video from one of the experts in their email inbox each morning for seven days, beginning March 27, 2017.2.After watching the brief video, it's time to act. Participants will be equipped with links to helpful resources to help their families succeed.3.Participants will be asked to share the challenge with at least three other families they know, because growth happens best in community.Interview opportunities with expert(s) or Ziglar Family leadership are available.