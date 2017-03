NCHEC Announces 2018 Leadership Opportunities

Nominations for 2018 Board Terms Are Now Open, Deadline June 15th

NCHEC Board of Commissioners 2017

-- NCHEC is searching for individuals to fill volunteer positions on our Board of Commissioners and Division Boards. All positions adhere to the Code of Ethics of the Health Education Profession. The terms of these positions will begin on January 1, 2018. NCHEC seeks individuals from a variety of practice settings on all boards: school, medical care, business/industry, academia and community. Elections will be held in August 2017. Consider nominating yourself or encouraging a peer to take this opportunity.One At-Large Commissioner:5-year term. The Board of Commissioners is comprised of 11-13 individuals who govern in compliance with the mission and the objectives of NCHEC. More specifically, the BOC defines the mission, participates in strategic planning, approves the annual budget and mon-itors financial statements, employs and evaluates the Executive Director, oversees and evaluates the credentialing program, establishes policies related to coordination and communication among the three division boards, and advocates for credentialing. Significant experience in health education, interest or familiarity with the functioning of non-profit boards, and knowledge and interest in health education credentialing is preferredOne Director: 5-year term. The DBPPP is comprised of seven individuals responsible for promoting professional prepara-tion. More specifically, the DBPPP works with colleges, universities and accrediting agencies to improve professional preparation programs and promote best practices in health education settings, and monitors and updates the certification application and eligibility review process. Interest or experience with the credentialing process and with professional preparation is preferred.One Director: 5-year term. The DBPD is comprised of seven individuals responsible for oversight of the recertification and annual renewal procedures. More specifically, the DBPD recommends policies and procedures related to the designation of continuing education providers, recertification and the annual renewal of CHES/MCHES; recommends fees for recertification, annual renewal and provider designation;and assures that the processes are monitored and periodically evaluated. Interest or experience in the development or delivery of continuing education programs for health educators is preferred.Three Directors: 5-year term. The DBCHES is comprised of 11 individuals responsible for the credentialing examina-tion. More specifically, the DBCHES assures a periodic review and evaluation of certification and examination processes; recommends policies and procedures for administering the CHES and the MCHES examinations;participates in item-writing workshops and on-going online item-writing assignments, and ensures that NCHEC's testing meets acceptable standards. Interest or experience in item-writing and exam construction is preferred. The MCHES credential is required to serve on this Board.Requirements for all positions include:· Maintaining CHES/MCHES certification (Note: DBCHES Directors must be MCHES)· Participating in monthly conference calls· Attending one face-to-face meeting (all expenses paid by NCHEC) per year –typically this meeting spans a weekend (Thursday night –Sunday noon). DBCHES may require two face- to-face meetings per year.· Reading agendas, minutes and other documents and information to stay informed· Exercising independent judgment on decisions presented and maintaining confidentiality· Advocating for credentialing· Working on specific assignments/projects· Supporting the work and mission of NCHEC, protecting confidentiality, and avoiding conflict of interestIf you are interested in becoming a candidate, please contact Melissa Opp at: 888-624-3248 ext. 11 or mopp@nchec.org or visit the Web site at www.nchec.org