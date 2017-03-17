 
News By Tag
* Certification
* Health Education
* Public Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Whitehall
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

NCHEC Announces 2018 Leadership Opportunities

Nominations for 2018 Board Terms Are Now Open, Deadline June 15th
 
 
NCHEC Board of Commissioners 2017
NCHEC Board of Commissioners 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Certification
* Health Education
* Public Health

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Whitehall - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Executives

WHITEHALL, Pa. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- NCHEC is searching for individuals to fill volunteer positions on our Board of Commissioners and Division Boards.  All positions adhere to the Code of Ethics of the Health Education Profession. The terms of these positions will begin on January 1, 2018.  NCHEC seeks individuals from a variety of practice settings on all boards: school, medical care, business/industry, academia and community.  Elections will be held in August 2017.  Consider nominating yourself or encouraging a peer to take this opportunity.  The deadline to receive nominations is June 15, 2017.


Board of Commissioners (BOC): One At-Large Commissioner:  5-year term.  The Board of Commissioners is comprised of 11-13 individuals who govern in compliance with the mission and the objectives of NCHEC.   More specifically, the BOC defines the mission, participates in strategic planning, approves the annual budget and mon-itors financial statements, employs and evaluates the Executive Director, oversees and evaluates the credentialing program, establishes policies related to coordination and communication among the three division boards, and advocates for credentialing.  Significant experience in health education, interest or familiarity with the functioning of non-profit boards, and knowledge and interest in health education credentialing is preferred

Division Board for Professional Preparation and Practice (DBPPP): One Director:  5-year term.  The DBPPP is comprised of seven individuals responsible for promoting professional prepara-tion.  More specifically, the DBPPP works with colleges, universities and accrediting agencies to improve professional preparation programs and promote best practices in health education settings, and monitors and updates the certification application and eligibility review process.  Interest or experience with the credentialing process and with professional preparation is preferred.

Division Board for Professional Development (DBPD): One Director: 5-year term.   The DBPD is comprised of seven individuals responsible for oversight of the recertification and annual renewal procedures.  More specifically, the DBPD recommends policies and procedures related to the designation of continuing education providers, recertification and the annual renewal of CHES/MCHES; recommends fees for recertification, annual renewal and provider designation; and assures that the processes are monitored and periodically evaluated.  Interest or experience in the development or delivery of continuing education programs for health educators is preferred.

Division Board for Certification of Health Education Specialists (DBCHES): Three Directors: 5-year term. The DBCHES is comprised of 11 individuals responsible for the credentialing examina-tion.  More specifically, the DBCHES assures a periodic review and evaluation of certification and examination processes; recommends policies and procedures for administering the CHES and the MCHES examinations; participates in item-writing workshops and on-going online item-writing assignments, and ensures that NCHEC's testing meets acceptable standards.  Interest or experience in item-writing and exam construction is preferred.  The MCHES credential is required to serve on this Board.

Requirements for all positions include:

· Maintaining CHES/MCHES certification (Note: DBCHES Directors must be   MCHES)
· Participating in monthly conference calls
· Attending one face-to-face meeting (all expenses paid by NCHEC) per year –typically this meeting spans a weekend (Thursday night –Sunday noon).  DBCHES may require two face- to-face meetings per year.
· Reading agendas, minutes and other documents and information to stay informed
· Exercising independent judgment on decisions presented and maintaining confidentiality
· Advocating for credentialing
· Working on specific assignments/projects
·  Supporting the work and mission of NCHEC, protecting confidentiality, and avoiding conflict of interest

If you are interested in becoming a candidate, please contact Melissa Opp at: 888-624-3248 ext. 11 or mopp@nchec.org or visit the Web site at www.nchec.org.  Nomination deadline is June 15, 2017.

Contact
Jessica Wessner
***@nchec.org
End
Source:NCHEC, Inc.
Email:***@nchec.org Email Verified
Tags:Certification, Health Education, Public Health
Industry:Health
Location:Whitehall - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Commission for Health Ed Credentialing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share