NCHEC Announces 2018 Leadership Opportunities
Nominations for 2018 Board Terms Are Now Open, Deadline June 15th
Board of Commissioners (BOC): One At-Large Commissioner:
Division Board for Professional Preparation and Practice (DBPPP): One Director: 5-year term. The DBPPP is comprised of seven individuals responsible for promoting professional prepara-tion. More specifically, the DBPPP works with colleges, universities and accrediting agencies to improve professional preparation programs and promote best practices in health education settings, and monitors and updates the certification application and eligibility review process. Interest or experience with the credentialing process and with professional preparation is preferred.
Division Board for Professional Development (DBPD): One Director: 5-year term. The DBPD is comprised of seven individuals responsible for oversight of the recertification and annual renewal procedures. More specifically, the DBPD recommends policies and procedures related to the designation of continuing education providers, recertification and the annual renewal of CHES/MCHES; recommends fees for recertification, annual renewal and provider designation;
Division Board for Certification of Health Education Specialists (DBCHES): Three Directors: 5-year term. The DBCHES is comprised of 11 individuals responsible for the credentialing examina-tion. More specifically, the DBCHES assures a periodic review and evaluation of certification and examination processes; recommends policies and procedures for administering the CHES and the MCHES examinations;
Requirements for all positions include:
· Maintaining CHES/MCHES certification (Note: DBCHES Directors must be MCHES)
· Participating in monthly conference calls
· Attending one face-to-face meeting (all expenses paid by NCHEC) per year –typically this meeting spans a weekend (Thursday night –Sunday noon). DBCHES may require two face- to-face meetings per year.
· Reading agendas, minutes and other documents and information to stay informed
· Exercising independent judgment on decisions presented and maintaining confidentiality
· Advocating for credentialing
· Working on specific assignments/
· Supporting the work and mission of NCHEC, protecting confidentiality, and avoiding conflict of interest
If you are interested in becoming a candidate, please contact Melissa Opp at: 888-624-3248 ext. 11 or mopp@nchec.org or visit the Web site at www.nchec.org. Nomination deadline is June 15, 2017.
Jessica Wessner
***@nchec.org
