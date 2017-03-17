News By Tag
Mermaids at Springing the Blues Festival Jacksonville Florida
Mermaids are swimming ashore for Springing the Blues in Jacksonville Beach, Fl. April 7-9th. We would love to swim by and 'splash' about it and show our tails off.
Offers to the Press: We would love to 'swim' by to talk about upcoming events and show a sampling of our products and tails. We can offer a fitting and dress up of models or staff. Try a tail on for size and share the experience with your audience.
About: MermaidTailParty.com sells handmade mermaid jewelry, t-shirts, accessories, cloth mermaid tails for all ages and monofins. In addition in the Jacksonville area Mermaid Ashley offers mermaid tail rentals for parties. Mermaid Kelly offers professional mermaid character entertainment and other princess, providing a fit for any event. Find more about Kelly at www.MermaidKellyPearls.com
MermaidTailParty.com will be hosting mermaid meet ups the first Saturday of the month throughout the summer ending in a Ginnie springs Mermaid camp out the weekend of August 12th .
Contact
Ashley Crossman
***@mermaidtailparty.com
