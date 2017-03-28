 

Walla Walla Valley Honda and Walla Walla Sweets Team Up For New Annual Pack the Van Event!

Walla Walla Valley Honda teams up with the Walla Walla Sweets to treat local youth to a fun filled baseball experience, complete with BBQ and a Scavenger hunt!
 
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of our Community Outreach program, Walla Walla Valley Honda has teamed up with beloved West Coast League baseball team the Walla Walla Sweets to deliver a fun filled experience for one lucky sports team this summer.  On June 3rd and June 17th one youth sports team, selected by their submission to the Facebook contest, will join Walla Walla Valley Honda and the Walla Walla Sweets for a Pack the Van event!

The selected team will start with a BBQ at Walla Walla Valley Honda, then move into their Honda Odysseys to complete a scavenger hunt before arriving at the baseball field for batting practice with the Walla Walla Sweets. The team receives free admission into the game, and gets to be the field of dreams team.  After the game, they will take the Honda Odysseys back to Walla Walla Valley Honda.

The contest will be held on Walla Walla Valley Honda's Facebook, and starts April 3, 2017.  The teams will be picked May 15, 2017.

About Walla Walla Valley Honda

We don't fit the mold of a traditional dealership, so you won't find the stereotypical dealership experience here. Instead, you'll find that a staff that's energetic, fun, and a little bit quirky (in a good way!) — and we are fanatical about our customers.

Rather than do what dealerships have always done, we've built our store around offering an awesome car buying experience. Our team follows these 5 Principles every single day to make sure that all of our customers have an awesome experience at our dealership: our Pricing Promise, a Money Back Guarantee (within three days or 300 miles), No Pressure selling, a Non-Commissioned Sales Staff, a Trade-In Guarantee, and 24/7 True Availability. Contact us today to learn more!

