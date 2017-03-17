 
Chelsea Clinton Nominated for Bullshit Award

Political Scion Recognized by Political Community for Whatever
 
 
WASHINGTON - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Today the founders of BitterDC announced that the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been nominated for the 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World but Still Have Time Award.

Brad Tidwell, founder of political web development firm Infrared Productions  and developer of BitterDC.com said "Sweet! We can definitely make some fun memes out of this."

Chelsea Clinton is back in the headlines this week after Variety announced it was honoring her with a Lifetime Achievement award for whatever it is that she does at her parent's Clinton Foundation at its annual 'Women in Power' luncheon.

Cofounder and spokesperson Julie Germany said, "I think it's cool that someone who has never worked in politics has been nominated for one of our awards. If that's not power, then I don't know what is. Plus: we get some bonus points for inclusivity!"

The description of the 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World but Still Have Time Award is "Nobody in DC peaked in High School. We all peaked when we made one of the ten dozen '30 Under 30' Lists. And now we're all just trying to hold on, padding our resumes with meaningless distinctions until we make partner, put our kids through school, and pay off our mortgages. Ain't no rest for the wicked."

The Swampy Awards were founded in 2017 by a group of political hacks and are designed to cross partisan lines and celebrate what we do best: make noise, promote stuff, and get attention.

Award categories include:

• Most Popular by Host Committee Votes
• Lifetime Achievement Award in Internet Trolling
• The Top DC Advocacy Campaigns Nobody Cared About
• All-Around Sexiest Beltway Beasts
• 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World But Still Have Time
• Most Wonderfully Shameless Self Promoters
• DC's Most Likely to Nominate Themselves for An Award (Self-nominations only)
• Most Arrogant, Colorful LinkedIn Profile Artists
• Most Valuable P(l)ayer Award
• The Most Lovable Nerds in Politics
• Best Asshole Whisperer
• Most Adored Political Blogger/Reporter
• The Swamp Rat Award for Most Egregious Displays of Success on Social Media
• World's Greatest Humble Bragger in Politics

Swampy Award nominations are open to the public. The awards will be announced on May 6, 2017.

More information about the Swampy Awards can be found at http://bitterdc.com.
