A3 Previews Automate 2017 Show and Conference
Industry Leaders Gather to Network, Showcase Solutions and Discuss the Future of Automation
"As the largest North American event devoted to automation, Automate enables current and prospective users from throughout the world to quickly survey the industry's array of robotics, machine vision and motion control solutions," said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. "These technologies and solutions can provide manufacturers and service providers the competitive boost needed to win in the global marketplace."
Today's hottest automation technologies will be at the forefront at Automate 2017, including the fast-growing segment of collaborative robots that are designed for safe, collaborative use alongside human workers. The relatively new segment of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will also garner attention, demonstrating the ability to drive material transportation efficiencies for smart factory/Industry 4.0 efforts. And the show will highlight a full array of the latest industrial robots, innovative visions systems, and new technologies in motion control and motors.
Networking Opportunities
Attendees can connect with industry experts by attending over thirty expert huddles, held throughout the event on the Automate show floor on topics ranging from "getting started with automation" to "true cost of ownership" to "challenges in infrared imaging."
The "World of Automation Networking Party" will be held Tuesday April 4 at 5 p.m. at McCormick Place - North Hall. Join the leaders in the automation industry for an international themed evening of networking with exhibitors, speakers, and attendees featuring entertainment, beverages, and international food. Purchase tickets at www.automateshow.com/
The Robotic Industries Association (RIA) will honor the winners of the Engelberger Robotics Awards, the world's most prestigious robotics honor, at an awards dinner Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 6 – 10 p.m. at The Adler Planetarium (http://www.adlerplanetarium.org/
Automate Conference and International Symposium on Robotics – Americas (ISR)
The Automate 2017 Conference also includes the International Symposium on Robotics – Americas, which brings together thought leaders in robotics applications and research. With over 100 sessions, participants will explore the newest developments in robotics, machine vision, imaging, motion control and other automation technologies featured at Automate 2017. The conference also offers coursework and exams required for the AIA's (Advancing Vision + Imaging) Certified Vision Professional(
Future of Automation Theater
Throughout the show, a series of panels and presentations will explore automation trends in the "Future of Automation" theater, located near the entrance to the exhibit hall. Programming includes:
· Panel discussion on jobs in the automation age, Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m.
· International Federation of Robotics (IFR) CEO roundtable, Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m.
· Joint US-China Robotics Forum, Tuesday, April 4 at 10:15 a.m.
· Forum on "Investing in Automation,"
· Startup Launch Pad Competition – eight finalists compete for a prize of $10,000, Wednesday, April 5 at 3 p.m.
Registration Open
Show attendees can register for free at the following link: Automate 2017 (http://www.automateshow.com/)
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA).
