Country(s)
Industry News
Mayor to Join 107th Birthday Celebration of Welbrook Arlington Residents
Original Golddigger Peggy Gohl to Perform, Previously Backed Dean Martin
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Mayor William "Rusty" Bailey will join Welbrook Arlington senior living community in celebrating the 107th birthday of residents Gladys Sutherland and Wesley Sorn tomorrow, March 24th. This is the fourth year that Mayor Bailey has attended the centenarians' birthday festivities.
"It's such an honor that Mayor Bailey has joined us for the last three years in celebrating Wes and Gladys," said Kathy Franco, executive director for Welbrook Arlington. "They're tickled to count him as a guest along side their family, friends and fellow Welbrook residents."
According to Franco, this year the residents are also looking forward to the entertainment scheduled for the birthday celebration including Peggy Gohl, an original member of "Golddiggers"
Gladys Sutherland was born March 6, 1910 in Nebraska. She was married in 1931 to Harold Warbenton and has two daughters. Her love for knowledge led her to a 25-year career in the Stock Market. She attributes her desire for learning and a good education to her longevity. Among the many activities she enjoys are reading biographies, reciting the Presidents, states and capitals, and playing bridge and poker.
Wesley Sorn was born March 25, 1910 in Minnesota. Raised on a farm, he continued in his father's footsteps raising livestock, poultry and cereal crops. An all-American at heart, he enjoys country music, Western movies, baseball, basketball and church. When asked his key to longevity Mr. Sorn said, "No drugs. No alcohol. Never married. That's why I still have a baby face."
Welbrook Arlington includes a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents enjoy well-appointed apartment residences, as well as resort-style amenities as well as MBKuisine, our signature dining program; and the MBKonnection program offering social, recreational and physical activities to engage the body, mind and spirit.
Located in the heart of Riverside, Welbrook Arlington is a full service senior living community that provides today's seniors an active, engaged lifestyle within a warm, friendly and supportive community setting. Welbrook Arlington is conveniently located near Riverside Freeway 91 in close proximity to hospitals, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues as well as a variety of other services.
About Welbrook Arlington & MBK Senior Living
Welbrook Arlington is one of 22 retirement communities owned or managed by MBK Senior Living, LLC. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, MBK Senior Living is actively involved in the acquisition, development and third-party management of high quality senior living communities throughout the western United States. For more information about Welbrook Arlington or to schedule a visit, call 951-687-2241 or visit us online at www.mbkseniorliving.com.
Contact
Kathy Franco
Executive Director
***@mbk.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse