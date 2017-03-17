 

Maven Presents Eye-opening Research on Driver Fatigue

 
2017 Managing Fatigue Conference
SAN DIEGO & PITTSBURGH - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Maven Machines announced today that it featured prominently in the 10th International Conference on Managing Fatigue.  Maven's Director of Research, Zackary Knoll, presented research from Maven's Smart Bluetooth® headset that tracks driver fatigue and distraction and alerts drivers in real-time.  Maven also participated in the conference panel discussion, "Driver Fatigue and Alertness Technology Countermeasures."

The goal of this year's conference is "Managing Fatigue to Improve Safety, Wellness, and Effectiveness."  The conference program further states that, "Since first convened in 1993, awareness of fatigue has exploded with sleep and fitness trackers now a billion-dollar consumer market."  Despite awareness, fatigue and distraction continue to have deadly consequences on our Nation's public roadways.

The 2017 Fatigue conference brings together transportation officials from government, research institutions, commercial fleets, as well as esteemed drivers.  Mr. Bob Stanton, a professional truck driver with sleep apnea representing Dedicated Sleep services, offered tours of his tractor-trailer to demonstrate how he manages sleep apnea while on the road. "I rely on technology to manage both sleep and fatigue.  The Maven Co-Pilot graphs my alertness and plots my biorhythms to help me better manage fatigue," said Mr. Stanton.  "As a hearable device, the Maven Co-Pilot provides verbal alerts so I can operate 100% hands and eyes-free," added Mr. Stanton.

The Maven Co-Pilot™ is the first of its kind IoT sensor to detect driver fatigue and ensure driver compliance.  Maven Smartsense™ is a mobile-cloud solution that monitors driver head position in 3D space 50 times per second to determine driver focus and fatigue levels.  Maven's Smart Bluetooth® headset and mobile app process information to assist drivers with real-time alerts and active coaching.

Maven's patent-pending driver safety system recognizes a library of movements including if a driver head-bobs, or the telltale up-and-down distracting glances from interacting or reading a mobile device while driving.  Maven also captures and plots expected activities in the app such as a driver's mirror-check rate, and compound events like determining if a driver looked both ways at an intersection.

"Maven Machines is an entirely new data input channel that correlates with high-risk driving behaviors including fatigue and distraction," said Mr. Knoll.  "Considering the scope and impact of the problem, carriers and fatigue researchers will benefit from Maven data as well as the ease of implementing mobile-wearable-cloud technology into their fleets or field studies," added Mr. Knoll.

