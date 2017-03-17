 
News By Tag
* World Health Organization
* Global Health
* Dr. Tedros
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


`Ten Things You Didn't Know About Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Candidate for WHO-Director General'

Dr. Tedros Adhanom of Ethiopia stands as the most experienced, visionary leader to take on the position of WHO Director General. He will make history as the first African to head the organization.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
World Health Organization
Global Health
Dr. Tedros

Industry:
Health

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Features

ATLANTA - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In May this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) (http://www.who.int/), the world's premier public health agency, will elect a new Director General when Dr. Margaret Chan steps down in July. The importance of this role, cannot be underestimated. Pandemics, pollution, poverty and war all add to the complexity of preserving the health of the world's almost 7 billion citizens.

A cool head, informed professionalism, and high-level organizational experience will be needed. While 3 candidates remain in the nominee field, Dr. Tedros Adhanom (http://www.drtedros.com/) of Ethiopia - stands as the most experienced, visionary, and veteran `problem-solving' leader to take on this most important global health position. In being elected to lead the WHO, Dr. Tedros will make history as the first African to head the organization.

Here are ten things you might not know about Dr. Tedros and why he's the best candidate for the job:

1. Over three decades, Dr. Tedros demonstrated a unique mix of political leadership and hands-on public health experience.

2. As Ethiopia's Minister of Health he greatly improved health outcomes in a country/region hardest hit by many of the world's biggest challenges; his comprehensive agenda of reform dramatically transformed the country's health system.

3. Dr. Tedros increased access to health care with limited resources and community engagement, using primary health care as a platform; investing in critical infrastructure, expanding the workforce and initiating pioneering financing mechanisms.

4. By overseeing the training/deployment of 38,000 health extension workers, (a `health development army') his efforts created a community-based system with nearly 3 million women at its core; leading to a 7-fold increase in health professionals and an increase of doctor training from 3 medical schools to 33 schools.

6. Under Dr. Tedros leadership, the Ministry of Health developed an integrated, household-based information management system which documents the health history of each family member, with improvements in data collection, monitoring and evaluation.

7. Health insurance in Ethiopia now provides people in both the formal/informal sectors with full coverage of services; leading Ethiopia to be the 1st country to sign a global compact with the `International Health Partnership'.

8. Dr. Tedros helped establish the pooled MDG Health Fund, facilitating the allocation of ear-marked/disease-specific funding for pressing health needs.

9. With the establishment of `Ethiopia's Pharmaceutical Supply Fund Agency', Dr. Tedros instituted transparent, accountable business processes, ensuring availability of a reliable supply of affordable, quality-assured medicines.

10. Dr. Tedros showed impressive leadership/broad understanding of valuable partnerships/relationships as Board Chair, Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB & Malaria; Board Chair, Roll Back Malaria Partnership; Board Co-Chair, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health; and Chair, UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board.

In a lifetime of service, Dr. Tedros Adhanom has used his proven political, diplomatic and negotiation skills to continue to build a healthier world for all people – a goal he will work towards when elected as the next Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Follow Dr. Tedros on his website: http://www.drtedros.com/, on Facebook.com/DrTedros.Official and on Twitter at @DrTedros.

Contact
For interviews/more information reach:
Joy DiBenedetto, HUM: Human Unlimited Media.
+404-558-0858
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Dr. Tedros Adhanom of Ethiopia, Candidate for WHO
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:World Health Organization, Global Health, Dr. Tedros
Industry:Health
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HUM: Human Unlimited Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share