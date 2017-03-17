News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
`Ten Things You Didn't Know About Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Candidate for WHO-Director General'
Dr. Tedros Adhanom of Ethiopia stands as the most experienced, visionary leader to take on the position of WHO Director General. He will make history as the first African to head the organization.
A cool head, informed professionalism, and high-level organizational experience will be needed. While 3 candidates remain in the nominee field, Dr. Tedros Adhanom (http://www.drtedros.com/)
Here are ten things you might not know about Dr. Tedros and why he's the best candidate for the job:
1. Over three decades, Dr. Tedros demonstrated a unique mix of political leadership and hands-on public health experience.
2. As Ethiopia's Minister of Health he greatly improved health outcomes in a country/region hardest hit by many of the world's biggest challenges; his comprehensive agenda of reform dramatically transformed the country's health system.
3. Dr. Tedros increased access to health care with limited resources and community engagement, using primary health care as a platform; investing in critical infrastructure, expanding the workforce and initiating pioneering financing mechanisms.
4. By overseeing the training/deployment of 38,000 health extension workers, (a `health development army') his efforts created a community-based system with nearly 3 million women at its core; leading to a 7-fold increase in health professionals and an increase of doctor training from 3 medical schools to 33 schools.
6. Under Dr. Tedros leadership, the Ministry of Health developed an integrated, household-based information management system which documents the health history of each family member, with improvements in data collection, monitoring and evaluation.
7. Health insurance in Ethiopia now provides people in both the formal/informal sectors with full coverage of services; leading Ethiopia to be the 1st country to sign a global compact with the `International Health Partnership'.
8. Dr. Tedros helped establish the pooled MDG Health Fund, facilitating the allocation of ear-marked/disease-
9. With the establishment of `Ethiopia's Pharmaceutical Supply Fund Agency', Dr. Tedros instituted transparent, accountable business processes, ensuring availability of a reliable supply of affordable, quality-assured medicines.
10. Dr. Tedros showed impressive leadership/broad understanding of valuable partnerships/
In a lifetime of service, Dr. Tedros Adhanom has used his proven political, diplomatic and negotiation skills to continue to build a healthier world for all people – a goal he will work towards when elected as the next Director-General of the World Health Organization.
Follow Dr. Tedros on his website: http://www.drtedros.com/
Contact
For interviews/more information reach:
Joy DiBenedetto, HUM: Human Unlimited Media.
+404-558-0858
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse