Pushing the Envelope Partners with The Rocketlounge, Hosts 3-Part Seminar
Educational Series for Startup Businesses Open to the Public, Starting March 28
Pushing the Envelope's partnership with The RocketLounge aims to provide the small business community within Southwest Florida with educational tools and space needed to achieve their business goals and grow the local economy.
The event series is as follows:
March 28, 2017 – Planning to Succeed: Putting your marketing plan together
April 26, 2017 – Marketing for a New Buying Process: Standing out on a crowded market
May 30, 2017 – Digital Marketing: Definitions and foundations of success
A live stream of the seminar will be available for those that cannot attend at Livestream.com/
ABOUT PUSHING THE ENVELOPE, INC.
Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is a strategic marketing communication firm. Based in Fort Myers, the firm services clients both regionally and nationally. Samantha Scott, APR, President, is an established speaker, presenting at national conferences annually. For more information, please call (239) 221-2858, visit www.getpushing.com or email Info@GetPushing.com.
ABOUT THE ROCKETLOUNGE
The RocketLounge (TRL) is an incubator and accelerator for startups and international technology companies. At our tech campus, located in Downtown Fort Myers, FL, we want to support the development of a startup ecosystem of tech ventures and increase the number high-paying tech jobs in SWFL. TRL members are tech startups from Florida or growing tech companies from Europe that want to expand to the US market.
