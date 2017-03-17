 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Fortna Opens Development Hub in Hanoi, Vietnam
READING, Pa. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, announces the opening of a software development hub in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Distribution operations have become more complex and sophisticated due to the rise of eCommerce and the requirements for fast order processing and omni-channel solutions.  Warehouse software plays an increasingly important role in the performance of these highly dynamic distribution operations.  New advanced software platforms combine real-time computing with advanced analytics to optimize flow, speed, productivity and flexibility in distribution center operations.

The new Vietnam office expands Fortna's global software development team to further accelerate the development of future releases of FortnaWCS™ and FortnaWES™ software. Fortna's software solutions integrate, control and automate material handling equipment in distribution operations to optimize fulfillment flow, speed and resource utilization in real-time.  These solutions provide the simulation and command center services to enable flexibility and responsiveness to change, both today and through "bolt-on" capabilities in the future, to support Fortna's Client needs.

"Vietnam is becoming recognized as an innovation hub and is well-known for excellence in software development," said Nikko Pianetto, Group Vice President. "Our Vietnam team will extend and complement our global design, analytics and software personnel. These advanced software capabilities, combined with our strategy, design, implementation and support expertise, are what enable Fortna to deliver comprehensive and innovative distribution solutions that support the world's largest brands and the most complex distribution environments."

"Fortna's unique business model, where we guarantee the results of large distribution transformation projects, is dependent on having world-class software at its foundation," said John A. White III, President and CEO of Fortna. "This enables our Clients to make and keep bold promises to better serve their customers, and make distribution a competitive advantage."

About Fortna Inc. (http://www.fortna.com/)

For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software.   www.fortna.com

Media Contact:  Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
Click to Share