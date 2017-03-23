News By Tag
North Coast Rep's 'Travels With My Aunt' Promises An Inventive, Unforgettable Adventure
David Ellenstein directs James Saba,* David McBean,* Richard Baird,* and Benjamin Cole. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/
Busy director David Ellenstein and his talented cast are available for interviews by phone, in person, and in- studio. For more information and to arrange interviews or press tickets, please contact Nancy Richards at nancy@northcoastrep.org, or 917-873-6389 cell.
"Travels With My Aunt" previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8pm, includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through May 7, 2017. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
BIOS:
GRAHAM GREENE (Playwright)
GILES HAVERGAL (Adaptor) was Director of the Citizens' Theatre Glasgow with Philip Prowse and Robert David MacDonald from 1969 to 2003. He acted and directed with the Citizen's Company. His adaptions include Travels With My Aunt which started at Citizens' and later played in London, where it won an Olivier Award, in New York, David Copperfield for Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago, Les Liasons Dangereuses and The House of Mirth for American Conservatory Theater San Francisco (of which he is an associate artist). He has played his one man adaption of Death in Venice in Glasgow, New York and San Francisco. His work in opera includes productions for Welsh National Opera, Scottish Opera, Minnesota Opera, Vancouver, Wexford and Buxton. In October 2010 he directed a new version of The Merry Widow for Opera North.
