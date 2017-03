North Coast Rep's 'Travels With My Aunt' Promises An Inventive, Unforgettable Adventure

Cast of Travels With My Aunt

Contact

North Coast Repertory Theatre

***@northcoastrep.org North Coast Repertory Theatre

End

-- North Coast Repertory Theatre continues Season 35 with "Travels With My Aunt"a 2015 New York Times Critic's Pick that was hailed as "a triumph of theatrical style." Giles Havergal adapted the Graham Greene novel about eccentric Aunt Augusta who swoops in and shakes up the life of her staid bourgeois nephew. The result is a life-changing, offbeat odyssey created by four astonishingly versatile actors who tackle more than 20 roles. Hang on to your umbrella and book passage now for this truly wondrous journey.David Ellenstein directs James Saba,* David McBean,* Richard Baird,* and Benjamin Cole. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/ press Busy director David Ellenstein and his talented cast are available for interviews by phone, in person, and in- studio. For more information and to arrange interviews or press tickets, please contact Nancy Richards at nancy@northcoastrep.org, or 917-873-6389 cell."Travels With My Aunt" previews begin Wednesday, April 12. Opening Night on Saturday, April 15, at 8pm, includes a post-show reception. There will be a special talkback on Friday, April 21, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through May 7, 2017. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:Previews- $39, Week Nights - $46; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat.- $50; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $43. Student Rush tickets available 15 minutes before curtain at $15 tickets, Military - $20 with active Military ID & Seniors $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.BIOS:GRAHAM GREENE (Playwright)was one of the most celebrated English novelists of his generation. His novels includeand. He also wrote the travel booksand, in addition to the screenplay for the film noir classic,. Many of his books have been adapted into films, including a 1959 film adaption ofstarring Alec Guinness and two adaptations of, one in 1958 and again in 2002 with Michael Caine in an Oscar-nominated role. Born in 1904 and died in 1991, his life spanned almost the entire 20th century. He was awarded a Companion of Honor in 1966 and the very prestigious Order of Merit in 1986 for his contributions to our language's illustrious literary tradition.GILES HAVERGAL (Adaptor) was Director of the Citizens' Theatre Glasgow with Philip Prowse and Robert David MacDonald from 1969 to 2003. He acted and directed with the Citizen's Company. His adaptions includewhich started at Citizens' and later played in London, where it won an Olivier Award, in New York,for Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago,andfor American Conservatory Theater San Francisco (of which he is an associate artist). He has played his one man adaption ofin Glasgow, New York and San Francisco. His work in opera includes productions for Welsh National Opera, Scottish Opera, Minnesota Opera, Vancouver, Wexford and Buxton. In October 2010 he directed a new version offor Opera North.