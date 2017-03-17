 
Industry News





US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie

The US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie was created out of respect of those willing to give all during this nation's greatest period of uncertainty in it's entire existence.
 
 
US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie
US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cold War encompasses a vast stretch of time.  It was started after the Truman Doctrine was proposed, during 1947.  The Truman Doctrine promised foreign aid to countries that fell victim to Soviet expansionism.  The war in Korea and Vietnam was the result of the US trying to establish a greater sphere of influence against the Soviet Union.  The Cold War did not officially end until 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil the Cold War Veteran design to honor our Cold War veterans.  The time between 1947-1991 was one of the most tense periods in world history.  This is because the United States and the Soviet Union was armed to the teeth with a vast nuclear arsenal.  In the time period of 4 hours our entire planet could be destroyed with the push of the button.  This had a psychological impact on both civilian and troop during that time.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie

• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood

We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use link: http://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/cold-war-vetera...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Cold War Veteran, Us Marine Corps, Hoodie
