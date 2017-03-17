News By Tag
US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie
The US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie was created out of respect of those willing to give all during this nation's greatest period of uncertainty in it's entire existence.
Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil the Cold War Veteran design to honor our Cold War veterans. The time between 1947-1991 was one of the most tense periods in world history. This is because the United States and the Soviet Union was armed to the teeth with a vast nuclear arsenal. In the time period of 4 hours our entire planet could be destroyed with the push of the button. This had a psychological impact on both civilian and troop during that time.
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood
We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
