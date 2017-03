The US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie was created out of respect of those willing to give all during this nation's greatest period of uncertainty in it's entire existence.

US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie

The Cold War encompasses a vast stretch of time. It was started after the Truman Doctrine was proposed, during 1947. The Truman Doctrine promised foreign aid to countries that fell victim to Soviet expansionism. The war in Korea and Vietnam was the result of the US trying to establish a greater sphere of influence against the Soviet Union. The Cold War did not officially end until 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil the Cold War Veteran design to honor our Cold War veterans. The time between 1947-1991 was one of the most tense periods in world history. This is because the United States and the Soviet Union was armed to the teeth with a vast nuclear arsenal. In the time period of 4 hours our entire planet could be destroyed with the push of the button. This had a psychological impact on both civilian and troop during that time.

All of our apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace we stand by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

US Marine Corps Cold War Veteran Hoodie
• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood

We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com. Our designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!