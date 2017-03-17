 
Kendrick Lamar Diss On His Own Song

Lars Phontaine released a song back in 2013 to Kendrick Lamar's Control. The song sparked controversy in the hip hop community.
 
 
FONTANA, Calif. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Back in 2013 Big Sean released a song titled Control. The song sparked controversy in the hip hop community as Kendrick named dropped a few big artist as a diss track to create some competition. Various artist began making their own version to the song but one stood out to our team. Lars Phontaine brought a different flavor with and amazing performance unlike any other. His performance consisted of his life, his struggles and his weed addiction. His lyrical content surpass most rappers we hear today. His raunchy but yet artistic style delivery definitely made this one in my top of the list. Lars uploaded a lyric video to further promote the track (link will be below)

The most unexpected response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's unreleased song, Control originally produced by NO I.D. and remixed here by CC Tha Wizzard. Saint Louis born Lars Phontaine brings his distinctive flow and lyrical mastery to the battle arena to deliver a Kendrick response unlike any other.

[Video Link]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FyUyakZ7tA



