Kendrick Lamar Diss On His Own Song

Lars Phontaine released a song back in 2013 to Kendrick Lamar's Control. The song sparked controversy in the hip hop community.

The most unexpected response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's unreleased song, Control originally produced by NO I.D. and remixed here by CC Tha Wizzard. Saint Louis born Lars Phontaine brings his distinctive flow and lyrical mastery to the battle arena to deliver a Kendrick response unlike any other. His performance consisted of his life, his struggles and his weed addiction. His lyrical content surpass most rappers we hear today. His raunchy but yet artistic style delivery definitely made this one in my top of the list. Lars uploaded a lyric video to further promote the track.