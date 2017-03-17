News By Tag
Kendrick Lamar Diss On His Own Song
Lars Phontaine released a song back in 2013 to Kendrick Lamar's Control. The song sparked controversy in the hip hop community.
The most unexpected response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's unreleased song, Control originally produced by NO I.D. and remixed here by CC Tha Wizzard. Saint Louis born Lars Phontaine brings his distinctive flow and lyrical mastery to the battle arena to deliver a Kendrick response unlike any other.
