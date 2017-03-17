Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a Chicago based managed IT services firm

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a business that provides managed IT services, network design and installation, firewall security, data backup and recovery, and software and hardware installation and maintenance. The Company has been in business since 2003 and serves the Chicagoland area.The Business has approximately 50% recurring revenues from service contracts. Many clients have been with the Business for a considerable number of years. Clients are in a variety of industries including healthcare, title insurance and engineering. The Business is known for its dependability, integrity and for putting clients' needs first.A new owner would be able to grow the Business by marketing actively to potential clients as the Business currently does not have a marketing plan. Additionally, there are opportunities to add new services that cater to particular industries.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603