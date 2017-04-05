News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trucker Huss Director Marc Fosse Presents on New IRC 457(f) Plans Webinar
The panel presentation will provide a critical first look at the new Section 457(f) regulations and offer practical guidance on leveraging the opportunities found in the latest IRS guidance to structure executive compensation plans for exempt organizations. This CLE webinar will provide employee benefits and ERISA counsel a thorough and practical guide to the new IRS guidance on deferred compensation for nonprofit and exempt organization executives and employees. The panel will also discuss critical structuring changes to Section 457(f) and define the additional opportunities and challenges for exempt organization directors and professionals to consider in structuring deferred compensation plans.
Fosse has nearly two decades of experience in employee benefits law. His current focus is primarily on tax, securities, corporate and accounting issues related to executive and equity compensation arrangements. He works with publicly traded, private, non-profit and government clients in the design, implementation and operation of domestic and international executive nonqualified and supplemental deferred compensation plans, as well as equity-based and other long-term incentive compensation arrangements.
Fosse also assists clients in drafting and negotiating executive employment, retention, change in control and severance agreements and programs. He regularly advises clients regarding handling employee benefit matters in corporate mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, initial public offerings and other corporate transactions.
Click here for more information about the webinar program: https://www.straffordpub.com/
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse