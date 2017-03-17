News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Construction to Commence Soon at The Aruba Condominium in Daytona Beach Shores
"We are excited to be moving forward with construction of The Aruba," said Grady Miars, President of GreenPointe Communities, which manages The Aruba. "The Aruba continues to be the fastest-selling oceanfront condominium in Daytona Beach Shores and we are confident the Daytona Beach real estate market is ready for this beautiful new community. We look forward to welcoming The Aruba's homeowners to their new oceanfront condominium."
Site demolition and construction will begin in May. Larry Robinson Architecture is the architect and engineer, Peck Construction is the general contractor, and Upham Inc. is the civil engineering team.
Founded in 1971, Larry Robinson Architecture has completed more than 30 mid-rise and high-rise buildings in Central Florida. Peck Construction, one of the largest commercial contractors in Volusia County, has completed numerous commercial and industrial projects throughout Florida including the expansion of the Daytona Beach Airport and the Volusia County Courthouse. Civil Engineering firm, Upham Inc. is based in Ormond Beach
Located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, The Aruba will rise 12 stories, housing 60 condominium homes with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as 24 homes that offer stunning ocean and Halifax River views. The Aruba's spacious three- and four-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to more than 1,800 square feet, include a private covered wrap-around balcony for enjoying expansive ocean and river views. Priced from the $300,000s, each residence will include luxurious interior appointments, designer bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, designer wood cabinetry and beautifully crafted solid surface countertops.
Daytona's ultimate Florida lifestyle and proximity to Tampa and Orlando makes it a wonderful location to live. The Aruba Condominium is an excellent choice for those looking for a new or second home. Not only does it offer a lock and leave lifestyle, the community also permits weekly rental opportunities.
The Aruba Condominium sales office, located at 3162 South Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday. To receive a list of available inventory please call (386) 233-3420 or info@thearubacondos.com.
For more information, visit www.TheArubaCondos.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse