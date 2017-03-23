News By Tag
Turn Your Parking Nightmare into a Dream!
At Power Valet Parking they take pride in their hands on approach in striving to exemplify their service to their clients, by combating against the stereotype that a lack of customer service has become common in their industry.
Shortage of parking spaces is a fact of life in Southern California, and Power Valet Parking is the solution. It only feels like a luxury to have them coordinate the parking for your event. Your guests will never feel the pain of having to find a safe, convenient place to park, and they'll praise you for making it go so smoothly.
Power Valet Service will
· Locate the places to park your guests' cars before the event
· Make your guests feel welcome the moment the car door is opened for them
· Provide a male or female greeter (your choice) for your event
· Park their cars safely for them
· Retrieve their cars quickly at the end of the event
Your guests will feel important because they will think you are spending a fortune on them. They'll never realize that you found the most cost-effective way of solving the Southern California parking nightmare for them.
Power Valet Service is licensed, bonded and insured to protect you and your guests from things that can go wrong.
Don't let the shortage of parking spaces turn your dream event into a parking nightmare. Call Power Valet Service for the solution.
Company Information:
Company Name: Power Valet Parking
Phone Number: 310-228-7965
Email: pvplaco@gmail.com
Website: http://powervaletparking.com
Media Contact
Power Valet Parking
310-228-7965
tom@powervaletparking.com
