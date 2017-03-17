News By Tag
Three Roll Mill Manufacturer Torrey Hills Launches Equipment Service Business for Competing Models
The source of user frustration can be traced to rollers that need an adjustment, or gears and bearings that should be replaced. Whether the problem involves leakage, material splash, loud noises, uneven dispersion, short throughput, or something else entirely, the qualified THT team of experienced engineers will accurately diagnose the issue and perform a professional repair. Determined to provide high quality and efficient service, THT will stock a large inventory of original OEM and aftermarket spare parts to minimize any production downtime.
For a limited time, roller adjustment service for Exakt 50 and 80 models is offered free of charge.
"We understand that uninterrupted production is a top priority for all industries,"
Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (http://www.threerollmill.com) develops and delivers quality yet affordable equipment and supplies for multiple industries. Since its establishment, the company has expanded its business from microelectronics packaging components to mixing equipment and furnace equipment manufacturing. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the company now has customers located around the world in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Joyce Zhang
Joyce Zhang
