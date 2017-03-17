 
Three Roll Mill Manufacturer Torrey Hills Launches Equipment Service Business for Competing Models

 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Roll Mill manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announces plans to provide diagnostic services and repair capabilities for mills produced by Exakt Technologies, especially the Exakt 50 and 80 models. With an unwavering focus on helping end-users achieve every possible success, THT has become an award-winning manufacturer and kept a solid record of putting the customer first. Their range of expertise also allows for well-rounded support for customers who use mills produced by rival companies.

The source of user frustration can be traced to rollers that need an adjustment, or gears and bearings that should be replaced. Whether the problem involves leakage, material splash, loud noises, uneven dispersion, short throughput, or something else entirely, the qualified THT team of experienced engineers will accurately diagnose the issue and perform a professional repair. Determined to provide high quality and efficient service, THT will stock a large inventory of original OEM and aftermarket spare parts to minimize any production downtime.

For a limited time, roller adjustment service for Exakt 50 and 80 models is offered free of charge.

"We understand that uninterrupted production is a top priority for all industries," said Ken Kuang, president of THT. "We are equipped with the right knowledge and expertise to quickly resolve and repair problems that customers may experience with Exakt machines."

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (http://www.threerollmill.com) develops and delivers quality yet affordable equipment and supplies for multiple industries. Since its establishment, the company has expanded its business from microelectronics packaging components to mixing equipment and furnace equipment manufacturing. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the company now has customers located around the world in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

