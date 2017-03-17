7-Eleven® Invites SWFL Entrepreneurs to Three Free Events in April

FORT MYERS, Fla.
- March 23, 2017
-- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting two free seminars: one on Tuesday, April 4
, from 2-4 p.m. and one on Thursday, April 20
, from 5-7p.m. at 9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. They will also host an Open House on April 12
from 1-3p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 3362 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven® franchise opportunities.
Recently, awarded the number one franchisor by Entrepreneur Magazine, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.
Those who would like to attend the seminar/open house are asked to register by visiting 7-Eleven.com/
Franchise (http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up
). By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity at Franchise.7‑
Eleven.com/Apply-
Now (https://7-eleven.franconnect.net/fc/extforms/leadPersonal...
), individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.
For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, click here. To fill out an application, visit Franchise.7‑
Eleven.com/Apply-
Now. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 for further information.ABOUT 7-ELEVEN, INC.
7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-
retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven® operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
7Eleven), Twitter (https://twitter.com/
7eleven) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
7Eleven/).