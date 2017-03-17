 
Industry News





The Global FoodBanking Network Launches the '8 Million by 2018' Challenge

Challenge To Raise $1 Million to Help Millions Facing Hunger
 
 
The Global FoodBanking Network
The Global FoodBanking Network
 
CHICAGO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Today The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) launched the '8 Million by 2018' Challenge, a worldwide campaign to provide nutritious meals to eight million people facing hunger by the end of 2018.

GFN is comprised of a network of food banks located in more than 30 countries that today feeds 6.8 million people in need. '8 Million by 2018' aims to reach one million more.

To meet this goal, GFN is working with its partners to raise $1 million. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, each new and increased gift received by June 30,2017 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000. This will ultimately make every gift towards the campaign have double the impact.

The funds raised will go toward advancing GFN's technical and educational support to food bank members and building food banks' capacity to rescue more food and serve more people.

"We have the incredible opportunity to broaden the impact food banks have on communities around the world," said Lisa Moon, GFN President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the generosity of our anonymous donor and other anti-hunger advocates, we're off to a fast start toward making '8 Million by 2018' a reality."

'8 Million by 2018' has already received strong support from a coalition of leaders dedicated to alleviating hunger. General Mills, Ingredion, MyUS, Radisson and RTM Engineering Consultants have signed on as Leadership Partners of the campaign, and more than 20 food banks within the GFN Network have committed to help reach the campaign's goal.

While hunger is a solvable problem, one in four people in the world are malnourished. At the same time, one-third of all food produced for consumption is wasted. Food banks capture food poised to be wasted and redistribute it those in need.

Those interested in helping food banks serve '8 Million by 2018' can learn more here (https://www.foodbanking.org/8millionby2018).

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is a non-profit organization that nourishes the world's hungry through launching and strengthening food banks in more than 30 countries. Last year GFN member food banks rescued 930 million pounds of food and redirected it to feed more than 6.8 million people through 27,000 social service organizations. For more information please visit foodbanking.org.

