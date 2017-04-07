Country(s)
Rock'n Blues Concert Series Welcomes PLAYER, Billboard #1 Hitmakers
Kick off summer with Rock 'n Blues Concert Series as we welcome PLAYER, hosted by Diane & The Deductibles. Rock with us in this historic intimate venue for a great night of music and after show Meet 'N Greet.
Diane Adams, series producer and Diane & The Deductibles lead singer, is a strong advocate supporting the music industry. She developed this series in June 2014 especially for the OC community, at the Huntington Beach Library Theater. Diane, a member of The Huntington Beach Library Patrons Foundation as well as many other Huntington Beach community groups, initiated the Childrens wing expansion that included this library theater. The theater is an intimate 319-seat setting with perfect sight lines and acoustics. More than a concert, the Rock'n Blues Concert Series offers a total music lover experience in a scenic venue, Red Carpet photos opportunities, food and drink and post-show meet and greet with the band.
PLAYER was formed in 1977 by UK native Peter Beckett who came to the U.S. after playing for years in The popular English band, Paladin. The band was born at a chance meeting between Peter and J.C. Crowley when they met at a classic Hollywood White Party and were the only two dressed in jeans and t-shirts. Ronn Moss joined next, bringing in his high school bandmate John Friesen. From there the band honed their style of soft pop rock, with mellow keyboards and layered harmonies.
To get noticed, they did it the rock 'n roll brick and mortar way – they played LA clubs and bars, went around to producers' offices to play live, hauling their own gear. The band's theory was that "a demo tape can be thrown on a shelf and forgotten, where as a live band wouldn't fit."
This focus served them well and before long they were signed by legend Robert Stigwood of RSO Records. Their first gig was opening for Gino Vanelli; next they went out with Boz Scaggs and it was during this tour that 'Baby Come Back' charted number one on Billboard and internationally for 35 weeks.
Player Story - check out this history with great interviews and stories from the band
They continued to tour arenas in the classic Bill Graham-promoter style, with everyone from Eric Clapton on his Slow Hand Tour, to Heart, Little River Band and Kenny Loggins. Album three, ROOM WITH A VIEW yielded Top 40 hit "It's For You" on Neil Bogart's legendary Casablanca Records (KISS, Donna Summer, Village People, Cher, Parliament featuring George Clinton) They also worked on their own projects, each of them having successful careers in everything from film/TV scoring, producing, music software to soap opera stardom (Ronn Moss, Bold & The Beautiful)
1995 was the first time Peter and Ronn performed again as PLAYER, connecting originally to work on Ronn's solo record; instead they put out PLAYER'S fifth LP, LOST IN REALITY which earned them a nomination for Best Independent Album Production at the LA Music Awards. The chemistry remained and since then PLAYER continues to record and tour the US and internationally. We look forward to kicking off summer with this great, enduring band.
Saturday, June 10, 2017
5:45 p.m. – Doors, Red Carpet Photos
7p - Show
10p - Meet & Greet / After Party
Tickets: $29, $37 & *VIP $75
***VIP tickets include premium seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and soft beverages.
Note: Cash only at event for all purchases/CDs & Memorabilia
Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
*Free Parking*
Visit PLAYER
Visit DIANE & THE DEDUCTIBLES
The latest from D&D NEVER RELEASE ME
For tickets, series info and past shows: www.insurance-
Media Contact
DRAIA Productions:
Sharyl Holtzman, Media: sharyl@girlrockltd.com
714-356-1165
info@draiaproductions.com
Photos:
