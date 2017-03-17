Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach moves to a new location!

Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach wants to help you "Get In, Get Out, & Get Well!"

Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach

Contact

Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach

Jay Poche

***@gourgent.com Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City BeachJay Poche

End

-- On Monday, April 3rd, Emerald Coast Urgent Care will relocate to it's new location at 2704 Thomas Drive. This urgent care is conveniently located between Magnolia Beach Rd and North Lagoon. Emerald Coast of Panama City Beach is staffed by experienced healthcare professionals that are waiting to see you now.Emerald Coast Urgent Care will continue to provide local highly trained medical professionals to treat a variety of pediatric and adult, non-life or limb threatening injuries/illnesses at lower costs and shorter wait times than a hospital Emergency Room. Patients will find convenient, quality care in a clean family-friendly environment in a brand new urgent care facility.Open 7 days a week 9am -8pm, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves, providing timely and cost effective urgent care services for acute and chronic illnesses including:• Colds, Flu and Viral Illnesses• Ear Infections• Bladder Infections• Sprains and Strains• Fracture Evaluation• Cuts, Scrapes and Burns• Work and Sports Related Injuries• School, Sports and Camp Physicals• Immunizations and Vaccinations (including flu shots)• Labs and Rapid Testing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Strep Throat, Pregnancy, EKGs and IV treatments.• On-site lab, EKG, X-RayNo Insurance? No problem. We accept credit cards, debit cards and cash. For patients with high deductible insurance plans or no insurance, we also offer prompt payment discounts.