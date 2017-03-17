News By Tag
Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach moves to a new location!
Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach wants to help you "Get In, Get Out, & Get Well!"
Emerald Coast Urgent Care will continue to provide local highly trained medical professionals to treat a variety of pediatric and adult, non-life or limb threatening injuries/illnesses at lower costs and shorter wait times than a hospital Emergency Room. Patients will find convenient, quality care in a clean family-friendly environment in a brand new urgent care facility.
Open 7 days a week 9am -8pm, Emerald Coast Urgent Care, is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves, providing timely and cost effective urgent care services for acute and chronic illnesses including:
• Colds, Flu and Viral Illnesses
• Ear Infections
• Bladder Infections
• Sprains and Strains
• Fracture Evaluation
• Cuts, Scrapes and Burns
• Work and Sports Related Injuries
• School, Sports and Camp Physicals
• Immunizations and Vaccinations (including flu shots)
• Labs and Rapid Testing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Strep Throat, Pregnancy, EKGs and IV treatments.
• On-site lab, EKG, X-Ray
No Insurance? No problem. We accept credit cards, debit cards and cash. For patients with high deductible insurance plans or no insurance, we also offer prompt payment discounts.
http://emeraldcoasturgentcare.com/
Contact
Emerald Coast Urgent Care of Panama City Beach
Jay Poche
***@gourgent.com
