World Bicycle Relief Receives Grant from Million Dollar Round Table Foundation

 
 
Students in Zambia cut their commute times to school by 75% with a bicycle
Students in Zambia cut their commute times to school by 75% with a bicycle
 
CHICAGO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Foundation has awarded a grant of $8,900 to World Bicycle Relief.

William A. Magnusson, a financial advisor, member of MDRT and supporter of World Bicycle Relief, helped secure the grant award for the global non-profit.

"The moment I saw what World Bicycle Relief was doing, I knew it was just the kind of thing I like to support. The bicycles help individual initiative, small business, free enterprise, and education for both boys and girls—in places where the simple, inexpensive mechanical advantage of a bicycle, versus walking, can transform lives. This sort of thing—not politics, and not handouts—is how the world will become a better place to live," said Mr. Magnusson.

Through its global grants programs, the MDRT Foundation is committed to building stronger families and communities around the globe. This year, the MDRT Foundation will award over $1 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to more than 200 charitable organizations worldwide.

"We are honored to receive grant funds from the MDRT Foundation. With committed supporters like Mr. Magnusson and the MDRT Foundation, we are able to make an even greater impact for the individuals we serve," said Dave Neiswander, President of World Bicycle Relief. "These funds will provide reliable transportation for students living in rural Zambia. In regions of the world where distance is a barrier, a bicycle is a powerful intervention that connect students with education and dramatically improves educational outcomes."

World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit that designs and distributes high-quality, purpose built bicycles to students, entrepreneurs and health care workers in the developing world. With the increased efficiency and productivity that a bicycle provides, individuals are able to accomplish much more every day. Educational and health care outcomes improve and small businesses increase their profits. World Bicycle Relief is dedicated to helping individuals overcome the barrier of distance through The Power of Bicycles.

About the MDRT Foundation:

The MDRT Foundation was created in 1959 to provide MDRT members with a means to give back to their communities. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $30 million in more than 70 countries throughout the world and in all 50 U.S. states. These funds were raised

by MDRT members and industry partners. For more information, visit mdrtfoundation.org.

About MDRT:

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 49,500 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70

countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, visit mdrt.org.

About World Bicycle Relief:

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 350,000 bicycles and trained over 1,200 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.

For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org

Follow us @PowerOfBicyclesand Like us at facebook.com/worldbicyclerelief

World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:

Global/USA Inquiries

Brooke Slezak

brooke@brookeslezak.com

press@worldbicyclerelief.org

 Mobile: 917.689.6024

