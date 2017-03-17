Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes SMG Consulting as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes SMG Consulting as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes SMG Consulting as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as SMG Consulting will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Your One-Stop Risk Management and Government Affairs SolutionOpening, expanding or relocating your business into a foreign country can create unprecedented access to new markets and offer the promise of incredible growth potential. Unfortunately, foreign countries can also come with a variety of unfamiliar risks. That's where SMG Consulting Services comes in. Their team of experts is capable of making sure that your business builds a solid foundation, free of risk and potential threats, for commercial expansion into Latin America.For nearly seven years, our team of experts has provided businesses like yours with proactive services to protect your assets, secure your position, and maintain your business after a successful launch. Working with unfamiliar government rules, laws and regulations, not to mention different social and cultural standards in these foreign countries, can create a field of potential hazards that may threaten to derail your foreign expansion plans. What sets SMG Consulting Services apart is that they employ locally based experts in each country, each of whom is fully equipped to guide you in avoiding corruption and or bureaucratic issues that you may run into when dealing with countries in Latin America and Mexico.They vet each of their consultants, verifying that everyone we work with has more than a decade of experience so that they can provide a solid and reliable strategy to navigate risk and handle unforeseen obstacles on the ground. Their international team is made up of former law enforcement and intelligence professionals, legal experts and commercial advisers, all of whom are highly qualified and have resources and knowledge needed to provide you with proactive services to ensure that your investments are secure and to help maintain and grow your business from day one.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.cristina.dawson@smgconsultingservices.com