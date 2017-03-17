Cooper Ford is Celebrating Customer Appreciation Night

End

-- Cooper Ford will be holding a customer a customer appreciation night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 3rd. All customers that have bought from Cooper Ford since the opening are invited to this event, which will feature soda and light refreshments. There will also be a ton of prizes and giveaways for our customers to receive. A brand new flat screen television will even be gifted to one lucky Cooper Ford customer. This event will give you the chance to meet the Cooper Ford service department, service managers, advisors, and even our team of technicians. Our staff is eager to meet all the customers that have helped us get to where we are today. We are family owned and operated, and we want to invite you into our family. You can always trust the Cooper Commitment for one year of free oil changes, one year of free tire rotations, and a lifetime of multipoint inspections. This is just one of the many ways we show appreciation to our customers. On April 3rd, we will continue to show customer appreciation with this fantastic event. We invite all former Cooper customers to this event, and if you haven't bought from Cooper Ford, come check out our massive selection of both used and new cars, trucks, and SUV models.