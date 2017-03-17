News By Tag
ParetoLogic Releases Exciting New Look for Digital Care
Victoria, B.C. software company impresses with revamped user interface for its premium program.
The successful Victoria, B.C. software company is proud to release a revamped, more user-friendly look that still packs the same malware protection and PC optimization power users around the world have come to expect from Digital Care. Digital Care is the company's premium program and is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance software application. The new version features an eye-catching new look and adds a handy Restore Point Manager.
"At ParetoLogic, we are focused on serving our users," said ParetoLogic Chief Executive Officer Barry Dodd. "We wanted to make it even easier for users to secure their PC against malware and online threats while providing ongoing maintenance for their computer. We feel we have accomplished that with the new Digital Care."
The latest version of Digital Care combines updated, pleasing colours with a new easy-to-navigate user interface. This allows users to capitalize on all of Digital Care's malware and online threat protection features such as malicious website blocking, an advanced firewall, and active protection.
A handy home screen clearly displays the status of Digital Care's scans and cleaning. It boasts the same high quality malware and system cleaning power of its predecessor. With the new colour scheme, everything is easy to read. Digital Care's main scan tackles such areas as malware scanning and removal, removal of confidential information, system cleaning, and more.
The new home screen allows for efficient navigation and optimized workflows. With just a few clicks, users can protect and clean their PC without advanced computer knowledge. In addition, it is easy find and access all of Digital Care's powerful tools, such as a startup optimizer for faster boot times and a file shredder to remove all traces of files from your machine
ParetoLogic is pleased to add a Restore Point Manager to Digital Care's already large suite of tools and scans. With this feature, you can easily create restore points for safety and peace of mind. If you experience problems in the future, you can revert your PC to its previous state. The Restore Point Manager also allows lets you delete old, unneeded restore points. These are sometimes set by other software and can take up valuable disk space.
To check out the new Digital Care, go to http://www.digitalcare.org/
About ParetoLogic Inc.
Built on the idea that computer safety and speed should not be the exclusive domain of the tech-savvy, ParetoLogic creates a wide-range of easy-to-use security and utility programs for the home PC user. By combining sophisticated technology with a user-friendly interface, ParetoLogic empowers all people, regardless of age, ability, or computing experience, to secure and optimize their own computers.
Downloaded in over 196 countries, installed on millions of PCs, and solving countless computer problems, ParetoLogic is committed to providing truly world-class software. By engaging with users and guaranteeing exceptional service, ParetoLogic continues to exceed expectations.
