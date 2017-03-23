News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Binary Fountain President & CEO Ramu Potarazu Receives 2017 Minority Business Leader Awards by WBJ
An accomplished serial entrepreneur and business leader, Potarazu is recognized for his proven track record of successfully leading and transforming technology enterprises
In 2013, Potarazu joined Binary Fountain with a vision to transform the way healthcare providers understand their patients, manage reputations and improve patient experience. Under Potarazu's exemplary leadership, Binary Fountain successfully secured $21.7 million in two rounds of funding and built one of the largest data repositories of patient reviews and feedback in the industry. In addition, he helped establish numerous strategic partnerships with major healthcare providers and partners, including Providence Health & Services, Press Ganey and Yext.
"I am honored to be named a 2017 minority business leader among the many outstanding and talented business leaders in the greater Washington, D.C. region," said Potarazu. "In the future, I hope it will become more common place to see successful minority businessmen and businesswomen as corporate leaders and CEOs in our diversified community."
Prior to Binary Fountain, Potarazu co-founded Avail Media (now Vubiquity) and served as the CEO, establishing it as the leading global provider of premium content services. Before that, he served as the president and COO of Intelsat, a $1.2B global company that provides telecommunications products and services to consumers in media, entertainment, network services and government services sectors. During his 16-year tenure at Intelsat, Potarazu grew the company to a worldwide presence in more than 220 countries and led it through several acquisitions and integrations of companies, ranging from $100 million to $6 billion.
Among Potarazu's numerous business accolades is his commitment to serving the local community. He has sat on several local advisory boards, including WildBlue, Johns Hopkins and the American Red Cross National Capital Area. He currently serves on the board of SES, the world-leading satellite operator, and Children's National Hospital, the only exclusive provider of pediatric care in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area.Potarazu is a prolific fundraiser and contributor to multiple children's causes and serves his community as a volunteer paramedic in his free time.
The Washington Business Journal's 2017 Minority Business Leaders Awards recognize a class of 25 honorees for their commitment to leadership, community service and business ethics in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The honorees will be recognized at an award ceremony and dinner on March 23 at MGM National Harbor and will be featured in a special publication, available to Washington Business Journal subscribers on March 24. To learn more about the event click here (https://www.bizjournals.com/
About Binary Fountain
Binary Fountain is the leading provider of patient feedback management solutions designed specifically for healthcare in a single cloud-based platform. Its patient experience platform is built on a proprietary healthcare-centric Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine that mines patient feedback from surveys, online ratings and review sites, social media, and other data sources to equip its customers with the actionable insights needed to improve patient satisfaction and loyalty, increase engagement and drive sustainable bottom-line results. Leading organizations, large and small, rely on Binary Fountain to understand the patient experience, drive comprehensive operational intelligence throughout the organization, and engage patients with innovative transparency and reputation management solutions. For more information, visit www.binaryfountain.com or follow on Twitter @binaryfountain (https://twitter.com/
About Minority Business Leader Awards:
Since 2008, the Washington Business Journal has honored Greater Washington's minority business owners, executives and leaders with this annual award. This year's 25 honorees were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges and Washington Business Journal staff based on commitment to leadership, community service and business ethics.
Media Contact
Michiko Morales (For Binary Fountain)
Gabriel Marketing Group
1-571-455-9996
***@gabrielmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017