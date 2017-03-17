Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coaching by Marcy as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coaching by Marcy as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Coaching by Marcy as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Coaching by Marcy will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Advising is to Maria Alejandra a true passion. She is versatile in the services she delivers as a consultant, and her experience and qualifications provide her with infinite, capacities and possibilities to cover different professional aspects.Dynamic, proactive, executive, sensible, deep, communicative, extroverted, leader, spiritual, and human are adjectives that describe her as she offers her services in any of her diverse capacities.As a Life Coach consider the real benefit of coaching to be:BEING HAPPYThe meaning of happiness is unique to every one of you, which is why more people look for the help of a professional to help them discover their mission and give more meaning to their lives.The final objective is to focus on what you truly desire, take the necessary tools and create a plan of action.When you work with her as a Life Coach, you will be able to:Obtain clarity about what you want, why you want it and how you can get it.Recognize where you are now and plan where you want to be in a specific time period.Define strategies and techniques to help you reach your goals faster.Overcome obstacles with confidence and beat your insecurities.Explore and evaluate all the possible and available options to get what you desire.Find quality time and plenty of dedication, support, stimulation and motivation.Coaching sessions are an investment that offers multiple benefits. At times we don't know what we want to be or do with our lives, and other times we don't feel happy but we don't know how to deal with these situations due to a lack of knowledge of the causes of said emotions.As a Coach, she want to help you discover all the wonderful things that are within you and guide you towards establishing clear objectives to get that for which you truly yearn.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.macy@coachingbymacy.com