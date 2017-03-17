News By Tag
EcoMark Solar acquires leading Colorado Springs installer
"We have partnered with McDonald since we began designing and installing systems in Colorado Springs about 18 months ago," says Alex Valdez, EcoMark CEO and President. "We're happy to now have them as part of our EcoMark family. We retained most of their staff members and now have 15 Colorado Springs-based employees.
"We're finding that home owners are very receptive to having their own 'personal power plant' as a good way to save money on energy costs," says Valdez. "For the past 18 months, we have been actively going door to door in Colorado Springs and having conversations with residents about adding a solar energy system to their home. We've found that residents are very open to having the 'energy independence' that comes with owning your own solar energy system."
EcoMark Solar says its approach has been one of a consultant to potential solar buyers. "After our staff determines what kind of system works best for the home owner, we design the system and handle all of the details for the installation,"
EcoMark offers systems free of third party interference and encumbrance so if the consumer decides to sell their home, no lease transfer is needed. "The real estate industry is finding that purchased solar systems add value to a home for sale but a leased system may be detrimental because buyers may not want to take on a long-term lease," Valdez adds.
"Today's solar systems qualify for a 30 percent Federal tax credit that the customer captures and can use as they choose," he explains. "We offer financing if needed and a 25-year manufacturer's warranty that covers all major components. We want to help more people in more communities become energy independent and educate them about how solar can be instrumental in that goal."
About EcoMark Solar
Based in Denver, EcoMark Solar was founded in 2010 and works with homeowners all along the Front Range, from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. The company offers design, installation and financing for solar energy systems. For more information, visit www.ecomarksolar.com or call 720-432-6411 or 855-4ECO-411 (855-432-6411)
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
