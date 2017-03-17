Church of Scientology and the Way to Happiness Celebrate Earth in Special Celebration

The Scientology Information Center and the Way to Happiness Foundation of Tampa Bay invite all in the community to Celebrate Earth Day through music and inspiration on Sunday April 23rd at 500 Cleveland Street between 6:30 and 8:30pm.

-- Amber Skjelset, manager of the Scientology Information Center said, "We are inspired by the words of humanitarian and Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard from his book, The Way to Happiness, a common sense guide to better living: 'The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help and care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens to your home.'"According to history.com, Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. Earth Day is now a globally celebrated holiday that is sometimes extended into Earth Week; a full seven days of events focused on "green awareness."Skjelset said the downtown Clearwater celebration will be forwarding the message of Earth Day. Local environmentalists, wildlife preservationists, neighborhood gardeners and concerned citizens will share their activities and initiatives to protect both the wildlife, keep the community clean, and how natural foods are being grown in Florida soil.Artists will also participate sharing their voice and musical talents in support of the occasion. Refreshments will be served 6:30pm, event start at 7pm at the Scientology Information Center housed in the Historic Clearwater Building.The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.In July 2015, the Church fully restored the historic Clearwater Building and re-opened it as the Scientology Information Center for the community. The Center houses a gallery of audio-visual displays with some 400 videos allowing guests a self-guided tour and showing basic Scientology beliefs, information on L. Ron Hubbard, Churches around the world and ongoing social programs.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo caption: Volunteers from the Way to Happiness Foundation Tampa Bay's Neighborhood Clean-up in Gateway neighborhoods in Clearwater Florida ending in the Clearwater Community Garden in Gateway.