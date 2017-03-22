News By Tag
Author battling with schizophrenia releases first poetry collection
The author uses poetry as a therapeutic device through which she sheds light on her condition and on the causes of her distress. The book, which is an exceptional example of confessional poetry, proves that the artist's journey of self-discovery constitutes a powerful stimulus for the reader's own search for meaning and understanding.
Arkbound Publishing is proud to have sponsored Jenny's book, especially as it represents the first collection of poems in our portfolio written by an author battling with schizophrenia. Spare a Thought is available to purchase at a special discount from http://arkbound.com/
