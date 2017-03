Author battling with schizophrenia releases first poetry collection

Media Contact

-- From the abyss of her struggle with schizophrenia Jenny Symons manages to create beautiful art, tracing her path to recovery thanks to the energy of her poetry. Her collection of poems,, taps into the quintessential questions of what it means to be human, exploring, with an innocent and sincere eye, every aspect of existence, form the contemplative and restoring powers of nature to the overwhelming and dehumanising influence of the chaotic and greedy modern life.The author uses poetry as a therapeutic device through which she sheds light on her condition and on the causes of her distress. The book, which is an exceptional example of confessional poetry, proves that the artist's journey of self-discovery constitutes a powerful stimulus for the reader's own search for meaning and understanding.Arkbound Publishing is proud to have sponsored Jenny's book, especially as it represents the first collection of poems in our portfolio written by an author battling with schizophrenia.is available to purchase at a special discount from http://arkbound.com/ featured-books