Cedar Wood Business Partners with Internet Marketing Company
Cedar Direct Minnesota pairs up with WebDrafter.com to enhance online marketing efforts
Cedar Direct Minnesota does all things cedar! They specialize in cedar wood that can be used for construction, furniture, crafts and more. The company specializes in their Superior Barn Wood Collection, which takes new cedar and gives it the reclaimed look that is so popular these days. Cedar Direct also offers the real deal – salvaged barn wood – as well as new cedar in various sizes and shapes to be used for a variety of projects.
WebDrafter.com specializes in website design, online digital marketing and search engine optimization for a variety of clients including various retail stores and businesses in home improvement, auto service, landscaping, medical and more. Their offices are located in Newport, Pennsylvania, but they serve clients throughout the United States.
WebDrafter.com first designed the website for Cedar Direct Minnesota, and now they will market the site to help it be found by search engines and ultimately people looking for cedar products. Their marketing campaign will include search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content creation, local directory listings, social media marketing and more.
WebDrafter.com is excited to continue working with Cedar Direct Minnesota. Their goal is to increase the awareness of the business and make it the place people find when searching online for cedar wood, reclaimed barn wood and similar products.
As a new business just starting out, Cedar Direct Minnesota looks forward to helping people complete their wood construction projects with quality cedar. They offer both the new look of cedar wood and the reclaimed barn wood look to meet the needs of homeowners, business owners, hobbyists and the like. They are based in Minnesota but can ship products nationwide. To see examples of their wood and to learn more about the products and services they provide, visit their website at http://www.cedardirectmn.com/
For more than 15 years, WebDrafter.com has been serving clients nationwide with website design, graphic design, search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Their talented team of graphic designers, web designers and marketers are capable of handling clients in nearly any industry. For more information about their online marketing services, visit their website at http://www.webdrafter.com/
