County Line Orchard Donates Over $31,000 to Lake Are United Way

County Line Orchard

Kristen Kearney

-- County Line Orchard held its annual Big Barn Beer Fest on January 28th to raise funds for a number of local charities including the Lake Area United Way. In total the event raised over $26,500, with over $22,800 being donated to Lake Area United Way. Donations were also made to the Portage Township Food Pantry, City of Hobart Food Pantry, and Union Township Food Pantry.1,200 tickets were sold for the event which allows guests to sample craft beers from 45 different breweries, including both local and national craft breweries. Guests could also snack on food provided by Ben's Pretzels, The Market, and County Line Orchard. Musical acts Kickin' and Pickin' and The Crawpuppies played live throughout the evening. Go purchase tickets to the 2018 Big Barn Beer Fest go to http://www.countylineorchard.com.Wild Game Dinner & Fish Fry was held at County Line Orchard on February 25. Over 300 tickets were sold for the event. Guests came and enjoyed wild game entreès from The Market and a variety of auction items provided by local businesses. The United Way received over $1,400 from the dinner. Funds were also raised for a number of other organizations including Wounded Warrior Project, The Pink Ribbon Connection, The Hobart Food Pantry, St. Baldricks Children Cancer Society, Hobart Softball, and Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club. In total the dinner provided over $4,400 to local organizations.All of the funds from the Big Barn Beer Fest and the Wild Game Dinner & Fish Fry qualify for a matching grant through the Indiana Association of United Ways, doubling the orchards contribution to the community. "County Line Orchard and Luke Oil have always been strong supporters of Lake Area United Way and other organizations that serve those in need in our communities. We're very grateful to be the beneficiary of those two amazing events," said Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty. "The Big Barn Beer Fest is always such a fun event where everyone can have a good time. We love being a part of it every year, and look forward to another great event next year!"