Industry News





UniNet Expands iColor Product Line with Digital Die Cutter for Labels & Packaging

UniNet has announced the newest addition to the iColor Printing Solutions product line - the LF600 digital die cutter for cut sheet labels and packaging.
 
 
iColor LF600 Digital Die Cutter
iColor LF600 Digital Die Cutter
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Cutter
Label Printing
Packaging

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Hawthorne - California - US

Subject:
Products

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- UniNet, worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of on-demand LED digital print technology, has announced the newest addition to the iColor® Printing Solutions product line; the LF600 digital die cutter for cut sheet labels and packaging.

Available March for global shipping, the LF600 is a die cutting solution for brand owners and commercial printers looking to produce packaging prototypes and cut sheet labels at a low cost. Versatile, compact, and affordable, users can design innovative and creative labels, decals, packaging, tags, cards, boxes, prototypes, and more, right from their desktop printer.

Suitable for sheets up to Tabloid Extra Format (11.66" x 18") size, this high speed desktop solution is capable of cutting or scoring any shape and size on pressure sensitive paper and card stock up to 16 point (350 gsm) in thickness. The pneumatic air-driven lever lifts sheets from the loading-feeding tray and inserts them into the plotter. Speed varies with the complexity of the cut, running with an average of 30-40 seconds for pressure sensitive label sheets.

"With today's launch, UniNet can now offer a full printing and cutting solution," said Joe Dovi, COO of UniNet. "The LF600 is the perfect complement for UniNet's iColor® 500 and 600 digital transfer printers, and makes entry into the market so much more accessible with simple, easy to use desktop solutions."

For more information please visit http://icolorprint.com/products/icolorlf600

About UniNet

UniNet is a worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with over 25 years of experience in the imaging industry. With sales, service and distribution networks on every continent, we have earned a global reputation for high quality products and customer service. As the innovator of specialty products such as "Absolute Color", "White" and "Fluorescent" toners, UniNet offers its OEM line of iColor® Short to Mid-Run Digital Label, Digital Color + White Transfer Media Printers, label finishing solutions, and much more.

